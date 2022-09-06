We Asked Narcity Canada Readers Why They Watch ‘Love Island’ & The Answers Are Hilarious
Love Island is back on Hayu on September 5 and y’all are ready to crack on.
Summer’s officially winding down — but don't get too bummed out, because things on screen are just beginning to heat up. That’s right, Love Island is back.
Everyone's fave cheeky match-making show is returning for its eighth season with a brand-new villa, fit islanders and more drama on the stunning island of Majorca.The show kicks off on September 5, and the only way Canadians can stream Love Island is with a Hayu subscription. For just $5.99 per month — literally, the cost of an oat-milk latte — you’ll be set for your next reality TV binge. Bonus: there’ll be new episodes to stream from Monday to Saturday.
To celebrate the iconic dating show’s return, Narcity asked its readers why they love to watch Love Island — with predictably hilarious results.
Yup, a whopping 35% admitted they love LI because they’re single AF (relatable). And, since Canadians don’t have the witty rapport down quite like the Brits do, 17% of poll respondents reported that their fave part of the show is the banter.
Another 11% tune in for the fit islanders — valid. That 11% will be happy to hear that this year’s cast is super easy on the eyes (wink), and you can get a sneak peek below.
That leaves 37% of Narcity readers who revealed they live for Casa Amor drama (real ones know it’s pretty much the main reason to watch).
Whether you’re the kind of viewer who holds their breath ‘til a bombshell walks through the doors to wreak havoc or you’re the one screaming at the TV for the winner to steal the £50k — this season’s got a lot in store for you.
Hayu subscribers can tune into Love Island for gorgeous Brits, blossoming friendships and lots of messiness. (Surprise, surprise: Narcity readers reported that all the messiness is a big part of why they watch reality TV in general.)
Whether you're a diehard fan with an LI group chat or you’re just starting the franchise, Canadians can stream seasons one through seven on Hayu and watch the series the Brits can’t stop raving about.
Bonus: newbies can learn where some of the key catchphrases, like "it is what it is," "crack on, hun," and "I'm loyal" come from.
After that, check out Love Island Australia or Love Island UK: What Happened Next? on Hayu. Subscribers can step into a world of endless reality TV, and access more than 9,000 episodes and 300 shows to get obsessed over.
Watch on your smart TV, online or using the Hayu app to catch your favourite shows on the go. Whether you’re in the mood to dive into a Below Deck spin-off or watch every episode of The Real Housewives ever, you’ll find it all on there.
Even true crime fans, film buffs and interior design aficionados can get their fill on Hayu. Translation: you won’t be short on content after binging the new season of Love Island.
Try Hayu for one week free and just $5.99 per month afterwards — no strings attached. If you’re hooked on reality TV, there are even discounted six-month and one-year recurring subscription plans to choose from.
To learn more about Love Island UK, check out Hayu's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or TikTok.
