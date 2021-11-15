We Spoke To A Canadian Student About How Online College Totally Changed His Life
Here's why he chose to study online instead of in person.
Whether you're looking to enter the world of post-secondary education for the first time or you want to build skills and get additional certifications, learning online has never been more accessible. But not all online programs are created equal.
Recently, many institutions made the pivot to remote learning out of necessity, and classroom lectures were replaced with live Zoom sessions.
As the world re-adjusts to living and learning "IRL," many people have discovered that they work and learn better online. Some institutions, like Algonquin College, have leaned into online education — and perfected it.
Algonquin College's AC online campus offers fully online, accredited programs where students can study at their own pace, the shape of post-secondary education is changing for the better.
To get the full scoop on what the online college experience is like, we caught up with recent grad, Zac Lovagi.
Zac, an Ottawa native, took a gap year after high school, which extended into two years when his father had major surgery. Zac worked to support his family until he felt it was time to give traditional university education a try.
Unsure of what to study, he pursued his passion for creative writing.
It didn't take long for him to realize that the program wasn't enough of a challenge for him, and he felt unsupported by that university's faculty when he wanted to switch programs. Zac eventually left and went back to work.
Still, he had an unquenched thirst for knowledge. Zac then rediscovered his interest in computer programming (in high school, he would make his own modifications for Minecraft).
"A voice in the back of my head told me that I should take this further," Zac told Narcity. So he did.
Recalling that his half-brother had completed the culinary program at Algonquin College, Zac began exploring the college's website and discovered that courses in computer programming were offered online.
"This was perfect because I still needed to work as many hours as possible, and online [learning] would offer me the flexibility to do this," he said. Zac applied and was accepted in a matter of days.
At first, he only intended to do his first term digitally, but Zac found that the online format really worked for him. He liked the easy-to-use online platform, the downloadable learning content and flexible scheduling.
Instead of taking a break between his first and second year, he continued the program through the summer and completed what is normally a two-year program in only 18 months.
Zac graduated in December 2020 — with honours — from AC Online. He was the first Lovagi in his family to have graduated from post-secondary education. Looking back, Zac shares that he has no regrets about continuing his program online.
"I was purely doing game development. But the program I took [...] introduced web development, software development and many more languages than I was learning on my own," he said.
"Now I am employed as a Full Stack Web Developer. Not bad for a kid who was making games in his parent's basement."
The flexibility of online learning changed Zac's life. With no set class times and only deadlines to meet, he was able to keep his job and pay the bills — financial stress didn't have to interfere with his education.
Though the name is new, AC Online has been a leader in online education for over 16 years. This accredited college offers over 80 online programs and more than 800 courses.
The staff at AC Online are pros when it comes to accessible learning. Completing full-time or part-time studies is made easy with the help of facilitators who guide students in their self-directed studies.
Plus, students have access to a remote campus. The helpful staff offers endless support: they source textbooks, match students up with peer tutors, assist with course registration and advise students about which courses to take to meet their respective career goals.
Many programs begin each and every month, meaning you may not have to wait a semester to enroll.
There are also opportunities for co-op placements local to the students. This means you can study in BC and still do your co-op without having to move to Ontario.
Unlike some popular online free-study programs, you'll come out with practical credentials from a recognized learning institution. And you can do it all while in the comfort of your home.
"If you are someone who enjoys learning, isn't afraid to do your own research and has a good level of self-discipline [...] online learning is so much better than in-person learning," Zac said.
Additionally, he noted that he developed skills in researching and time management.
Each program has its own application standards and minimum requirements. For those looking to start a career, get credentials to advance further in their current line of work or change industries, the flexibility of AC Online's programming can help you achieve your goals at your own pace.