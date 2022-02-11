Winterlude's Incredible Ice Sculptures Are Back & You Can Vote For Your Favourite
From blocks of ice to works of art.
For 44 years now, Winterlude has been the event of the season in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
This year, Winterlude is going virtual, inviting you to admire the masterpieces created by a host of Canadian artists from the comfort of your home.
From February 11 to 20, you'll get the chance to vote for your three favourite ice sculptures as part of the much-loved Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship.
During the weekend of February 5-6, each of the 10 provinces was repped by a team of two sculptors who transformed 15 blocks of ice into artworks inspired by the theme "Olympic and Paralympic Spirit" in just 20 hours.
From Fort St. John to Lake Louise, via Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Gatineau — don’t forget Fredericton, Dartmouth, Charlottetown and Corner Brook too — the participants rose to the challenge of making their art shine.
Over hours of work, the artists were able to showcase their dexterity and skill.
The competitors used chainsaws and power tools, ice picks and chisels, as well as their boundless imaginations, to share their vision of a dazzling 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
If you're curious to discover the artworks they created, you can see them now over on the Winterlude website.
And if you feel inspired, why not try ice sculpting yourself? Level up from the simple snowman and attempt a recreation of some of these talented artists' sculptures in your own backyard.
Don't forget to vote online for your three favourite sculptures. It's a great way to show your appreciation for these talented Canadian artists.
Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship
When: Voting opens February 11 and closes February 20 at 5 p.m. (ET)
Where: Online
To learn more about the National Ice-Carving Championship, check out the Winterlude website, sign up for the Facebook event or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.