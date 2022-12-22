A Woman's Dessert Sauce Exploded All Over Her Kitchen & It Looked Like A Crime Scene
"I'd just move to a new house."
A Florida woman recently found herself in a sticky situation that pretty much ruined her kitchen, and she’s reminding people of the risks sometimes involved in making desserts.
TikTok user Jane (@jane_sasshole) posted a viral clip on December 15 of a kitchen accident she had while making a Dulce de Leche sauce, a caramelized milk sweet, on the stove.
The video has garnered 4.5 million views showing the sticky brown sauce splattered all over her kitchen walls, cabinets, and ceiling caused by a can of condensed milk exploding.
@jane_sasshole
ADHD got me today, got distracted and forgot I was making Dulce de Leche and the water line went below the can level 😬 BIG boom and a few hours of cleaning later 🤦🏻♀️ I had to laugh about it, to stop myself from crying 🤣
You can make homemade Dulce de Leche in a pot of gently boiling water by steeping a can of condensed milk for two to three hours, says a recipe from Foor Network's Pioneer Woman.
"During the simmering process, it is very important to keep a watch on the water level and continue topping off the water if it starts to drop," celebrity chef Ree Drummond warned in her recipe. "You don’t want the water going below the top of the can."
If you make a mistake, you just might experience what Jane did with her condensed milk can exploding. She said distraction got the best of her and let the water line get too low.
When it came to cleaning the mess, the Floridian did not back down, despite many TikTok users joking about how they would simply move away and not deal with the mess.
"Just throw the whole house away and start over," one user commented on Jane's previously mentioned clip.
@jane_sasshole
Hyper-fixation at its finest, I got straight to work when I saw the mess and didn’t stop till I had to….the ceiling is a bit too tall for this 5’5” girl. Hoping it doesn’t stain too bad 😬 And I will be moving the appliances to see how bad it is behind there 🤞🏼
Jane later posted another TikTok video showing her hand-scraping the hardened sauce with a spatula.
"The ants are gonna love this house come spring," a person joked in the comment section. "Every crevice you missed will become known."