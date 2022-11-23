An Oregon TikTok Chef Is Viral For Her Potato Peeling Hack & It Saves So Much Time
"I wish I had seen this a couple of hours ago!"
The holidays are just around the corner, and that means endless cooking sessions for those in charge of homemade food.
Time-saving tips for meal preparations become so valuable during the season, and an Oregon chef might have just become the cooking expert many people needed, as one of her hacks is now viral on social media.
TikTok user Nicole Jaques (@itsnicolejaques) recently shared a post that has gained more than 82,000 likes and 1.4 million views, where the woman can be seen sharing a potato peeling hack that has many users commenting about it.
@itsnicolejaques
Did you know this one? SAVE IT RIGHT NOW to use during holiday meal prep time. 🤯 #thanksgiving #potato #peelinghack #holidaymeal
In the clip, captioned "Did you know this one? Save it right now to use during holiday meal prep time," Jaques takes an uncooked potato and cuts the veggie’s skin in half all the way around in a circle.
"I learned the tip from my Grandma, who’s my biggest inspiration in the kitchen," Jaques told Narcity. "She taught me a lot of easier practices to make cooking and baking fun and simple. She used to work at a potato factory in her early 20s and learned it during her time with the company."
After boiling the vegetable, the chef puts her fingers on each side of the potato and pulls the skin off, making it look super easy and time-saving for anyone who wants to cook any dish where potatoes are the main ingredient.
Part of the comment section on Jaques's viral post.itsnicolejaques | TikTok
"I was dreading peeling potatoes on Thursday. Thank you," a TikTok user wrote in the viral video’s comment section.
"I saw this last night and couldn’t wait to make mashed potatoes tonight and try it. Genius! I love it!" another person chimed in.
Some others even mentioned having tried this hack on sweet potatoes as well.
"I do this with baked sweet potatoes, then warp in aluminum foil," shared another user.
In the TikTok post, the boiled potato being handled by the chef caught the attention of many, as the steam coming from the veggie makes it look like it’s extremely hot. However, Jaques replied to a comment blaming her "mom hands."
"Honestly, it wasn’t that hot, but sure looks like it in the video! Mom hands," wrote the video creator.
According to Jaques, she’s been doing this trick since she was very young.
"I have been doing this with my grandma since I was knife proficient, about 8," she said. "I would help my mom or grandma in the kitchen, and as I started hosting and cooking in my twenties, I continued to use all her tips!"