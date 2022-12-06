A New York Mom Is Viral On TikTok For Her Mimosa Hack & It's Perfect For The Holidays
"She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom."
There's a mom in New York that people on the Internet aren't calling a regular mom, but a "cool mom." It's safe to assume her family makes mimosas rather than runs a marathon for a season's greetings with her new hit holiday hack.
Her daughter Alex Bennett (@justalexbennett) uploaded a TikTok on Thanksgiving Day that received 11.2 million views. Oh yeah, you can say her cocktail-making skills are extra unique.
All you do is take an ice tray — or in Bennett's case, they had ice balls and squares — and pour orange juice into the empty spaces to freeze.
The next step is just popping the champagne, pouring it into a glass and using the orange juice as ice to melt keeping the champagne cold. Then, she added thyme for garnish. Cheers!
The viewers were absolutely windblown. Many people commented that they have been dying to do this or have been begging to try this.
"SHE'S NOT A REGULAR MOM, SHE'S A COOL MOM," Someone wrote in all caps, and the comment received 41.1K likes.
Others commented that this is the "spirit of Christmas."
Some people are even making their own variations and suggesting trying mango juice for mango mimosas.
"Hear me out...mango 🥭 juice ice cubes....mango mimosas."
Bennett published another video of her mother replying to one of the positive comments just beaming with a smile and curlers in her hair.
Aside from the champagne and the exciting yet overwhelming response from the public, that smile is coming from more than just videos but also from spending time on the holidays with her family.