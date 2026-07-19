World Cup final caps Canada's month-long party as host role comes to an end

World Cup final caps Canada's month-long party
World Cup final caps Canada's month-long party
Fans watch the action during the second half of Canada's World Cup soccer match against Morocco at FIFA Fan Fest in Toronto on Saturday, July 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
Writer

Fans are gathering in Toronto and Vancouver today to watch the World Cup soccer final between Spain and defending champion Argentina, bringing Canada's month-long tournament celebration to a close.

Official FIFA Fan Festivals in both World Cup host cities are expected to draw thousands for public watch parties. Bars and restaurants along Vancouver's Granville Street and in Toronto's Liberty Village are also preparing for large crowds.

Toronto hosted six matches and Vancouver seven during the first men's World Cup staged across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The tournament brought supporters from around the world to both Canadian cities and turned public spaces into soccer gathering places.

The championship match, expected to draw a global television audience of nearly two billion viewers, closes the first 48-team men's World Cup and Canada's role as a host of soccer's biggest tournament.

While the World Cup wraps up today, the final cost of staging the tournament won't be known for months. In May, Canada's independent parliamentary budget officer estimated total hosting costs at about $1.066 billion, including $473 million in federal costs, projected costs of up to $729 million in British Columbia and $380 million in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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