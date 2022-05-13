You Could Win A Year Of Reality TV & A Beverly Hills Swag Bag Fit For The Real Housewives
The women are back for more diamonds, drinks and drama on season 12.
After a juicier-than-ever reunion, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting to see what the ladies of the 90210 are up to next, and the moment is finally here. Season 12 is launching on Hayu today, with new episodes dropping every week.
Whether you're a Housewives superfan or just curious about what the lifestyles of the rich and famous really look like, you're bound to be hooked by the nonstop drama and entertainment.
Along with the last season's cast, RHOBH will be bringing in two new ladies, including a new housewife Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino (who shares a son with Will Smith) as a "friend."
As the only streaming service to offer unlimited Real Housewives content — whether it's the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta or the highly-anticipated premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai on June 2 — Hayu is truly the Home of the Housewives.
To celebrate the sparkling new season, Hayu is giving away a one-year subscription so you can access every Real Housewives episode from start to finish, plus an exclusive RHOBH VIP bundle featuring luxe items from the leading ladies themselves.
The winner will receive some fabulous lip kits from Rinna Beauty, Garcelle's new memoir: Love Me As I Am, a copy of Not All Diamonds and Rosé (the inside story of The Real Housewives from those who lived it), Sutton's beloved beauty roller, Kyle's 24K gold eye patches and more!
To enter this giveaway, all you have to do is like this Instagram post, follow @hayucanada and @narcitycanada and tag two friends who have a starring role in your life. You can share the post in your story for a bonus entry (and tag @hayucanada and @narcitycanada).
Whether you're here for Garcelle and Sutton's growing friendship, still dying over Kathy's "hunky-dory" moment, or want to see the aftermath of Erika's shocking divorce, there are plenty of reasons to keep watching.
So, get your group chat and snacks ready because this new season cranks it up. Check out this trailer for a sneak peek at what you can expect.
Whether you win or lose, you can still immerse yourself in the drama for the price of your morning latte. Get started on your binge today with a Hayu subscription.
For only $5.99/month — with no contract necessary — you can receive access to 300+ reality shows (including Below Deck and Love Island), and you can get the first seven days for free. Committed reality TV fans can also get a discount for long-term subscriptions.
There's nothing like the escapism and entertainment you get from a good reality show, and with Hayu, you'll have the best ones right at your fingertips — anytime, anywhere.
"The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Giveaway With Hayu
When: The giveaway ends on June 10.
Details: Watch season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Hayu today and enter for a chance to win a year of free unlimited reality TV and a prize pack full of goodies.
Catch the newest season of TheReal Housewives of Beverly Hills on Hayu starting today and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.