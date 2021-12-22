Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Deals
starbucks

You Need These 6 Things If You Want To Seriously Elevate Your At-Home Coffee Ritual

Everything you need to make Starbucks-quality coffee at home.

You Need These 6 Things If You Want To Seriously Elevate Your At-Home Coffee Ritual
Courtesy of Starbucks

Working from home can be a blessing: you don't have to deal with bumper-to-bumper traffic, you can design your office and you get to wear comfy clothes all day.

The one downside? You may not get out as often to visit your favourite coffee shops, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favourite Starbucks® coffee at home.

Your first sip of coffee can set the mood for the whole day — it’s basically a self-care ritual — and you deserve the best.

There are many ways to elevate your daily coffee ritual, and it all starts at your coffee nook. With aesthetic espresso cups, intelligent coffee machines and Starbucks® coffee capsules for Nespresso® Vertuo, coffee time is about to become your favourite time of day.

Make Your Own Café-Quality Coffee At Home

Courtesy of Starbucks

Nespresso® Vertuo is a gorgeous home coffee machine that’ll transform your kitchen into your own little café. There are 5 cup sizes for you to choose from: Alto (414ml), Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml).

Whatever time of day, a mid-afternoon stroll around your neighbourhood park, the Nespresso for Vertuo machine blends exceptional coffee and smooth crema easily.

That means you'll be sipping a decadent pour — complete with enticing every single time.

Elevate Your Morning With Starbucks® Coffee Capsules By Nespresso® For Vertuo Capsules

Courtesy of Starbucks

For those days when you just need a cup of Starbucks® coffee, Starbucks® by Nespresso® for Vertuo offers four options: Starbucks® Pike Place® Roast, Starbucks® Single-Origin Colombia, Starbucks® Espresso Roast and Starbucks® Caffè Verona®.

Get a Starbucks® quality cup of coffee at home with these capsules, available at major Canadian supermarkets.

Go Green With A Capsule Recycling Bin

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks® by Nespresso for Vertuo capsules are made from aluminum and are fully recyclable through Nespresso’s recycling program.

You can place your used capsules in a complimentary Nespresso recycling bag and drop them off at your closest Nespresso boutique or partner collection point.

It’s as easy as that!

Savour Your Favourite Flavours With Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers

Valeriia Miller | Pexels

If you like getting a flavoured latte, why not treat yourself to the same indulgence at home?

Perk up your morning routine with Starbucks® Coffee enhancers, available in three popular flavours: Starbucks® Caramel Macchiato, Starbucks® White Chocolate Mocha and Starbucks® Cinnamon Dolce Latte. Pro tip: they go perfectly with Starbucks® coffee by Nespresso® for Vertuo.

Top it off with Nespresso® Vertuo's perfect crema and get your frothy moustache on.

Get A Coffee Tray For A Personal Touch

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Mornings are busy, and it can be easy to get lost in all the bustle. Add some extra self-care to your coffee ritual with a personal tray.

Try one with natural materials like rattan for a grounded start to your day, or mix it up with a few different coffee trays to go with every season and mood.

Get Instagram-Worthy Shots With Pretty Espresso Cups

Add even more luxury to your coffee routine with Nespresso®'s sleek glass set. It has matching saucers and spoons to make for a totally Instagrammable spread.

Bonus: these are great for when you have guests over. Bring these out with some biscotti for an elegant end to any dinner party.

You may not be at your favourite coffee shop as often, but you can certainly enjoy the café-quality coffee you love at home.

Infuse your mornings with luxury — and the rich flavours of your favourite Starbucks® espresso or coffee— at the touch of a button.

Discover Starbucks® coffee capsules by Nespresso® for Vertuo at your local grocery retailer.

7 Starbucks Holiday Drinks You Can't Get In Canada That Will Blow Your Mind

One latte comes with a teddy bear shaped cookie on top!

@starbuckscanada | Instagram, @starbucks_es | Instagram

When this time of year rolls around, that means it's Starbucks holiday drinks season and there are some pretty cool ones around the world that you can't get here.

Canada has quite a few seasonal drinks including classics like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brûlé Latte along with exclusive ones of our own like the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.

Keep Reading Show less

Starbucks Is Testing A Cashierless Cafe In NYC & This Could Be The Future Of Coffee

Grabbing coffee is about to get a lot simpler ☕️

Starbucks

It may not be too long before you walk into your local Starbucks and grab a coffee without speaking to a single person.

The coffee chain is testing out a new store concept in New York City called Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Coffee Makers You Can Get On Sale RN If Caffeine Is The Only Reason You Get Up Every Morning

Sales on Nespresso, Keurig, De'Longhi and more!

Amazon Canada, @nespresso.ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed coffee to start your day. Dropping $6 on your favourite Starbucks beverage every morning can get expensive though, so why not try making your own with one of these coffee machines that are on sale for Black Friday?

Keep Reading Show less

McDonald's Holiday Drinks Are Finally Back In Canada After Not Being Available Last Year

It's been a while without the peppermint-flavoured drinks! ☕

@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram, @mccafecanada | Instagram

'Tis the season! McDonald's holiday drinks are finally back in Canada and it's been a long time without them because they weren't available last year.

For anyone who wants to get into the holiday spirit, there are two hot festive beverages being offered at McDonald's locations in Canada right now, the Peppermint Mocha and the Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

Keep Reading Show less