17 charged in Toronto-area extortion investigation related to South Asian businesses

17 charged in Toronto-area extortion investigation
17 charged in Toronto-area extortion investigation
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

Seventeen people are facing more than 100 charges after an investigation into a string of violent extortion incidents that predominantly targeted South Asian businesses in the Greater Toronto Area.

Peel regional police said a joint operation involving provincial, federal and U.S. authorities began last December and "dismantled a co-ordinated campaign of intimidation, threats, and escalating violence used to extort local businesses."

Several businesses, including restaurants and trucking companies, were repeatedly targeted after refusing to comply with extortion demands, police said.

In one incident, police allege two people carried out a shooting and arson at a home in Caledon, Ont., followed minutes later by a second shooting targeting a business in Brampton, Ont.

Investigators said the 17 suspects have been linked to 24 incidents in all, including 16 that are tied to For Brothers, an international criminal network that targets South Asian business owners and community members in Canada and the United States. 

Police allege the criminal network is behind attacks against the South Asian community in Peel Region. It is also believed to have been active in British Columbia and have links to California, they said.

"Extortion is not confined to one region but connected both nationally and internationally. Addressing it requires strong cross-border collaboration and intelligence-sharing among agencies," Peel regional police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

"We recognize the fear and harm this has caused, particularly within the South Asian community, and remain committed to put a stop to these crimes and keep our communities safe.”

Most of the suspects are from Ontario, with two from British Columbia and one from California. The group faces 106 charges in total.

Police said six individuals charged in the investigation may face immigration action, including possible removal from the country, after their criminal cases are finished.

They said the CBSA has separately arrested and detained six individuals for immigration-related inadmissibility. 

Three of those detained by the CBSA have been removed from Canada, two are in the agency's custody, and one has been released by the Immigration and Refugee Board on conditions, police said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This all-inclusive train from Toronto whisks you away North America's 'most European' city

All aboard!

This Ontario park has a boardwalk trail and 2.5 km beach that's like a 'slice of the Caribbean'

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This romantic Ontario town with fairytale charm is one of Canada's top summer destinations

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

This Ontario town with shimmering lakes is one of North America’s 10 'most peaceful' spots

It's a dreamy place for a summer escape.

This train ride from Ottawa takes you to the 'Paris of North America' for $84 round trip

Cobblestone streets, historic architecture and museums await. ✨

This Ontario park looks like a Greek island getaway and was named among the 10 best in Canada

You can visit for free this summer.

5 things that made growing up in Ottawa so different from any other Canadian city

If you know, you know: Ottawa edition 👀

Government of Canada is hiring post-secondary students for jobs that pay up to $34 an hour

These positions with CSIS are in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Two charged after human remains of infant found in Halifax search

Charges laid after infant remains found in Halifax