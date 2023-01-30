This Is The 2022 Tax Deadline In Canada & Exactly What You Need To Submit On Time
With springtime getting closer, you might be thinking about the tax deadline for your 2022 taxes.
Or, maybe you're worried about what exactly you need to do and what you need to have prepared to pay your taxes this spring.
So, for those out there trying to plan their finances and money moves in 2023, here are a few key things you need to know about 2022's tax time including the deadline to file, what information you need to get started, and how to make sure you definitely file on time.
When is the 2022 tax deadline?
This year the deadline for filing your 2022 tax return in Canada is May 1, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Typically, the deadline is April 30.
However, when that date lands on a weekend, the deadline is moved to the next business day, which is why we have the extra day to file this year.
If you want your taxes to be in on time, make sure you have them sent in before May 1, or, at the very least, post-marked for that day. That way your taxes will definitely be considered on time.
And, if you or your spouse or common-law partner own a business or are self-employed and have business expenses, you have until June 15, 2023, in some cases.
However, if you owe money, you still need to pay it by the regular deadline.
If you're late on your taxes and you owe a balance to the CRA, you will be charged daily interest — which varies — on the amount you owe. You will also be charged a late fee if you file late in general.
Luckily you can apply for a waiver of penalties or interest if circumstances beyond your control are affecting your ability to pay back what you owe.
What do you need to file your taxes in Canada?
If you're new to filing your taxes, or just want a refresher, it's good to know exactly what you need when it's time to file.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency, there are a few things that you'll need to have ready in order to properly file your taxes.
The first is your T4 and T4A slips. These are slips from your employer, a government organization, or another entity that has paid you money, that confirms how much you've received from them during the tax year.
These slips are typically sent to you by your employer or are automatically included on your CRA account.
You'll also want to find and claim every tax benefit and credit you qualify for, which can be found by poking around on the CRA website.
Along with that, you'll also have to report any income you made, including money gained from COVID-19 benefits, foreign investments, assets, self-employment and more.
Luckily, if you're self-employed or are a small business owner, you can get in contact with a CRA liaison officer and they can help guide you through the tax process in a little more depth.
Of course, every person is different and your tax situation may be simple or complicated – depending on your circumstances.
How do you file your taxes in Canada?
There a few ways to file your taxes in Canada, with options both in person and online.
For example, you can file your taxes online with NETFILE through an affiliated tax software, or you can also authorize someone else to do it for you.
There are also volunteer tax clinics that you can go to to help you file, but you generally only qualify for this option if you have a low or modest income.
There are alternatives too, such as getting a tax preparer to file for you, or even having a CRA agent do it for you — with some qualifications for each service of course.
And, if you want to know what tax bracket you may have been in 2022, the CRA has a full rundown of that information on its website, which is super helpful to know.
Happy taxing, Canada!
