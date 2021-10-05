21 Outdoor Fall Decor Items That’ll Turn Your Patio Into An Autumn Oasis
Just in time for the long weekend! 🍁
Fall has officially arrived in Canada, and I for one am trying to make the most out of the weather before it gets to be below freezing. If Ontario's winter weather is actually supposed to be some of the worst in 25 years, then you'll want to spend as much time outside as possible right now.
If you haven't already decked out your patio, backyard or balcony with festive pumpkins and harvest wreaths, then you'll want to check out these 22 items that'll turn your outdoor space into an autumn oasis. They'll add a cozy fall ambiance to your home, especially if you plan on hosting friends and family for Thanksgiving.
Wood Tea Light Candle Holders
Price: $19.98
Details: This rustic set of tea light candle holders will look stunning on your patio table while you enjoy a cool autumn evening. They're handmade and come in an assortment of sizes ranging from four to nine centimetres. If you're running low on candles, you might want to pick up a pack of tea lights while you're at it.
Fall Maple Leaves String Lights
Price: $15.19 (
17.99)
Details: This string of lights is 20-feet long and comes equipped with 40 LED lights. It'll look great around porch banisters or strung up around your doorway.
Affectionate Foxes Door Mat
Price: $14
Details: This door mat will warmly welcome you into your home this fall. It's made out of coconut fibres that will catch any dirt or dust on your shoes before you head inside. It also has a non-slip bottom that'll keep it in place.
Fall Colours Wheat Wreath
Price: $39.99
Details: This wheat wreath will look super festive hung on your door or somewhere on your patio this fall. You could also hang it indoors if your home is in need of some extra fall vibes.
Handmade Copper Bird Feeder
Price: $165
Details: This copper bird house is handmade in Canada and will look stunning against the autumn foliage. It is purposely made out of durable materials so you can keep it hung through the winter, too.
Indoor Or Outdoor Glass Pumpkin Decor
Price: $19.99
Details: Mix up your fall decor with this stunning iridescent pumpkin. It'll look chic and classy on your patio or windowsill all season long.
String Of Pumpkin Lights
Price: $19.99+
Details: These adorable pumpkin lights are perfect for Halloween! They have eight lighting modes that you can play with including twinkling and slow fades. They're available in a string of 20, 40 or 60 lights.
Large Bale Of Straw
Price: $16.99
Details: Elevate your pumpkins and jack o'lanterns with an autumnal bale of straw. It'll make your patio or yard all the more festive for Thanksgiving this year.
Assorted Pumpkins, Leaves & Pinecones
Price: $6.99
Details: This assorted bag of faux pumpkins, leaves and pinecones will definitely bring on those fall vibes you've been crazing. You can place them in a cute bowl or place them over a decorative straw bale on your porch.
Outdoor Patio Heater
Price: $228.80
Details: Although this thing may not be decor per se, if you plan on spending a lot of time on your patio this autumn you might want to consider investing in an outdoor patio heater. Reviewers say it's is super easy to set up and that it radiates enough heat to keep them comfortable on a cold day.
Outdoor Autumn Throw Pillow Covers
Price: $19.99 (
$20.99)
Details: Spice up your patio furniture with these autumn throw pillow covers. Reviewers say they're made out of thick, durable material and love that the zippers are hidden inside of the seam.
Flameless Pumpkin Candles (Set Of Four)
Price: $7.99
Details: These cute flameless candles are pumpkin-shaped. They can give your space some added autumn ambiance without worrying about a fire hazard.
Mini Felted Wool Halloween Pumpkins
Price: $8.95+
Details: How adorable are this tiny little felt pumpkins? You can put them in a clear vase or in a cute basket alongside your other outdoor fall decor. They're available in 13 colours options and in packs of three or 12.
Outland Fire Bowl Mega Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit
Price: $190.97
Details: Although it's not exactly home decor, this portable fire pit will add all the autumn ambiance to your outdoor space. All you'll have to do is place it safely on your patio or in your yard and connect it to a standard 20-pound propane tank. It connects with a 10-foot hose that'll let you keep your tank away from your hang out area and comes with a rock set and weather-proof cover. Don't forget the marshmallow roasting sticks!
Handmade Clay Lanterns
Price: $37.99+
Details: These clay lanterns will give your balcony an added sense of warmth. Just pop a tea light candle (or flameless candle!) inside for an ambient glow. It's available in two style options: pyramid or cone.
Scarecrow With Stand
Price: $9.99
Details: Embrace the ultimate autumn vibe by adding an adorable scarecrow to your outdoor fall decor. Each one comes on a stand you can use to stick right into your garden or plant pot.
Outdoor Plaid Rug
Price: $31.82 (
$35.99)
Details: This outdoor rug will make your patio or doorway a little cozier this fall. Reviewers say it looks great on its own or layered with other doormats, too.
Outdoor String Lights
Price: $24.79
Details: This 25-foot set of outdoor lights are waterproof and extremely durable, so you can keep them hung even when it's raining. Reviewers say they're super sturdy and that they love the warm glow the bulbs emit.
Royal Cobblestone Vinyl Rug
Price: $95+
Details: This vinyl rug can be used indoors or outdoors on your patio. It's water and stain-resistant and has a non-slip backing that'll keep it in place. It's currently available in six different sizes.
Autumn Garden Gnomes
Price: $19.99
Details: These decorative garden gnomes will look super cute on your balcony or lawn this fall. Each one is about 10 inches tall, so they won't overwhelm the rest of your outdoor fall decor.
Wheat Grass Decor
Price: $39.99
Details: Add some autumn vibes to your patio with this 36-inch bundle of wheat grass. You can place it in a vase with other fall foliage or just leave it to stand on its own in a cute and cozy corner.
