5 Activities In Buffalo For A Perfect Weekend Getaway
A hidden gem of culture and renaissance
Ever considered Buffalo for your next travel destination? If so, toss aside those old notions of a Rust Belt town. Today's Buffalo is vibrantly different and undeniably captivating.
Start your journey at the revamped Buffalo AKG Art Museum, which boasts a stunning collection of modern art. Quench your thirst at the historic Lucky Day Whiskey Bar at 32 Pearl St. Next, explore local flavours at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market on Bidwell Parkway. For a culinary treat, dine at The Little Club on Hertel Ave. And as night falls, immerse yourself in Allentown's bohemian spirit.
Buffalo's transformed waterfront beckons with activities like paddleboarding at sunset and morning yoga. The new Buffalo is much more than shopping and the Bills – it’s now a city with a vibrant art scene, distinctive architecture and innovative restaurants.
Buffalo, New York
Why You Need To Go: The turn of the century witnessed Buffalonians coming together to reshape their city. Now, it's a dazzling blend of art, culture, and innovation. While Buffalo wings are iconic, the city's food scene offers a global palate, thanks to the immigrants and refugees bringing their unique flavours.