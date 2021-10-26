7 Fun Ways To Celebrate National Pumpkin Day This Month In Canada
Go big or gourd home.
It's getting darker earlier, the leaves are changing and people are flocking to their local Starbucks. That can only mean one thing: it's pumpkin-spice season.
October 26 is National Pumpkin Day, the nation's unofficial holiday for your favourite harvest fruit (yes, fruit — they're not vegetables!).
From carving your own jack o' lantern to touring a pumpkin patch with a Starbucks PSL in hand, here's how you can celebrate National Pumpkin Day across Canada.
Treat Yourself To A Classic Pumpkin Spice Latte
Last year, Starbucks made an average of more than 50,000 Pumpkin Spice Lattes every day at locations across Canada during the fall season — this flavour has become a signal of the season and an iconic tradition for nearly two decades. More than that, it's become a cultural phenomenon.
If there's any day to enjoy a PSL, it's today!
Tour A Pumpkin Patch
Strolling through a pumpkin patch with a PSL in hand (hot or iced, whatever the weather calls for) is arguably the most iconic way to celebrate National Pumpkin Day. Bring your pals along for a photoshoot in your coziest knits. Depending on which patch you visit, you can experience corn mazes, hayrides, live music, petting zoos and more family-friendly fun.
Try A New Starbucks Pumpkin Menu Item
Sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and dusted with pumpkin spice topping, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (PCCB) is the perfect drink for anyone craving caffeine and the subtle flavours of fall. Pair it with a Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Loaf or Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. You can't go wrong with these seasonal favourites.
Customize Your Fave Fall Beverage
If you're in the mood to get creative — or you're nutty for milk alternatives — try customizing your order. Give the Oat Honey Latte a try, top your Chai Tea Latte with Pumpkin Cream or indulge in the flavours of fall by adding some cinnamon dolce syrup to steamed apple juice.
Educate Yourself On The History Of The PSL
Did you know that the PSL — Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage of all time — was almost named the "Fall Harvest Latte?" Born in 2003 at the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, Washington, the original PSL was only available in 100 locations. When testing out the initial recipe, the Starbucks research and development team poured signature espresso shots on top of real pumpkin pies.
Carve Or Decorate A Pumpkin
Alright, so you've picked the ultimate pumpkin — now it's time to decorate. Carve it into a jack-o'-lantern or jazz it up with paint (perhaps with the help of some Pinterest inspiration). Add to the ambiance by playing a scary movie in the background and sipping on a PSL.
Find Out Where You Fall On The Starbucks Pumpkin Love O' Meter
So, how much do you actually love pumpkin? The Starbucks Pumpkin Love O' Meter can judge just how pumped for pumpkins you really are. Take the fun and quirky personality quiz to find out if you're a part-time pumpkin partaker, secret pumpkin admirer, pumpkin spice specialist or head of the pumpkin heads.
It just makes sense to honour today with a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. After all, it is the harbinger of the fall season. Happy National Pumpkin Day! Now go out and get celebrating — your PSL awaits.
