7 Things To Do With Your Friends & Family In Atlantic Canada This Spring
The East Coast is a road-trip heaven.
Spring is the perfect time to get out and discover the breathtaking Atlantic provinces in all their glory.
The benefit of hitting the road in a shoulder season like spring is the milder weather and, of course, being able to witness the best that New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador have to offer.
With your car ready, it's time to start planning your getaway. Atlantic Canada is full of incredible sightseeing opportunities, but if you're not sure where to look for inspiration, here are some springtime must-sees.
Hit Low Tide In The Bay Of Fundy
Price: Free
Address: Bay of Fundy, NB
Why You Need To Go: As one of the seven wonders of North America, chances are the Bay of Fundy has already caught your eye. Here, you can witness the world's highest tides, and there are some pretty famous rocks you can take a photo with too.
For example, Hopewell Rocks are worth the trip alone, but you'll get the best experience if you visit twice, at high and low tide. The difference that 15 metres of water can make will give you a whole new perspective on the Atlantic Ocean.
Visit An Upcycler’s Dream At PEI’s Bottle Houses
Price: $8
Address: 6891 Rte. 11, Wellington, PEI
Why You Need To Go: Located in the vibrant Acadian community of the Evangeline Region, Édouard T. Arsenault’s Bottle Houses are a quirky and inspiring testament to the power of recycling.
The project started in 1980 with the first building (a six-gabled house), which was built using 25,000 glass bottles. By 1986, Arsenault had added a tavern and a chapel. Nestled among gorgeous sun-drenched gardens, the Bottle Houses are a fascinating and charming stop on your tour around PEI.
Drive Across Canada's Longest Bridge From PEI To New Brunswick
Price: Round-trip toll starting at $50.25
Address: From Gateway Village, PEI, to Moncton, NS
Why You Need To Go: Taking the high road is easy when you're in the Maritimes. At 13 kilometres long and 60 metres high, Confederation Bridge spans Moncton to Gateway Village and is definitely something you want to experience at least once in your life.
Watch The Sunrise Before Anyone Else In The Country Near St. John's
Price: Free
Address: Avalon Peninsula, NL
Why You Need To Go: Start your East Coast journey off on the right coast with a Cape Spear sunrise. Located just 16 minutes from St. John's, Cape Spear is the continent's easternmost point, making it the first spot in the country where you can see the sun peek over the horizon.
This Atlantic destination is perfect for those travellers who love getting up at the crack of dawn, ready to get the adventure started.
Explore The Historic Cabot Trail With Friends
Price: Free ($8.50 for the section that goes through Cape Breton Highlands National Park)
Address: Starts in Baddeck, NS
Why You Need To Go: Another iconic Canadian road trip, Cabot Trail loops almost 300 kilometres around Cape Breton. Spanning highlands, valleys and a stunning coastline, it's a jaw-dropping drive when you just need a change of scenery from the city.
Learn To Surf The Small Waves At A Halifax Beach
Price: Lessons start at $75
Address: Lawrencetown Beach, NS
Why You Need To Go: Surfing might not be what you first think of at the mention of Halifax, but the city is close to several great beaches. Just a 30-minute drive away, Lawrencetown Provincial Park is considered a must-visit for surfers.
With smaller waves in the spring and early summer, now’s the perfect time of year for those who want to dip their toe into surfing. If you have experience, you can bring your board and jump right in. Otherwise, there are lessons available for all levels.
Spot 10,000 Year-Old Icebergs In Newfoundland & Labrador
Price: Free, boat tours start at $65
Address: Iceberg Alley, NL
Why You Need To Go: Near, far, wherever you are along the coasts of Labrador and Newfoundland in spring, you're likely to catch a glimpse of a magnificent iceberg. April and May are the best months to catch a 'berg, but the further north you go, the longer the season extends.
It's not often you get to lay your eyes on moving natural wonders that are way older than the country itself. In fact, it takes over 10,000 years for these frozen behemoths to form and break off into the Atlantic Ocean.
There's nothing quite like a spring road trip through Atlantic Canada. The hardest part is choosing where to start!
