7 Trendy Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Can Give To Your Most Stylish Friend (Or Yourself)
Including some of 2022's biggest trends.
Where has the time gone? The holidays are suddenly upon us, and the time to shop for last-minute gifts is here. If you're stressing about not finding gifts for those still left on your list, the outlook might not be as dire as you may think.
We've pulled together some of the best pieces that you can find at CF malls throughout the country (though availability might vary from region to region).
Whether you're shopping for loved ones, pals, or yourself, these items pulled from outfits on CF's Shop the Look Holiday Hub should serve as great inspiration for gifts.
Super Cozy Sweatpants
Price: $19.99
Details: We all know that person on our shopping list who has been hanging on to that old pair of sweats for just a tad too long.
Freshen up their leisurewear with a well-priced gift like these sweatpants from H&M. Available in a few different colours, there's a hue to match anyone's aesthetic.
This Faux-Leather Puffer Jacket
Price: $55
($79.90)
Details: Faux-leather outerwear will be a key trend in 2022. Keep up with it (or help your friend to) with a puffer jacket like this one from Ardene. It's a more affordable alternative to the ones at high-end stores, which typically retail upwards of $300.
If your CF mall doesn't have an Ardene, you can find similar (and similarly priced) faux-leather puffers at Old Navy, Hollister and Hudson's Bay.
These Joggers Meant For Urban Living
Price: $128
Details: Lululemon is royalty when it comes to leisurewear, and these City Sweat Joggers prove it.
These soft, stretchy pants are designed for everything from workouts to just chilling on your couch. You can find them in seven different colours at most Lululemon stores in CF malls across the country.
If you're hoping for something less pricey, Gap and H&M (stores available in CF malls across Canada) have cheaper versions of this WFH staple.
Sleek & Sophisticated Pleather Pants
Price: $148.00
Details: These Wilfred Melina Pants from Aritzia are sure to become part of your regular rotation. Made with supple vegan leather, these polished-looking trousers come in over 30 colours.
Deciding to buy these pants is the easy part, the hard part is picking between black, cognac, sage frost and many more shades. With this colour selection, there's no end to the looks you or your giftee can create.
Go retro with a monochrome earth-toned look, or mix it up with bold colour pairings.
Stylish Sneaks
Price: $120
Details: These Reebok sneaks come in two colours (chalk and brown) with a stylish low profile perfect for springtime temps or warm winter days. Head to your local CF mall's Little Burgundy to buy them.
If you're looking for an outfit to match, check out your CF mall's Shop the Look guide for style inspiration. The Classic Leather Legacy sneaks from Reebok pair well with sweatpants and a crew-neck tee.
A Dazzling Sequin Turtleneck
Price: $79.90
Details: There are only a few times each year when a full sequin ensemble is basically essential, and this is one of them. Perfect for holiday feasts or New Year's Eve, this statement holiday look would be a wonderful treat for a friend (or yourself) this festive season.
Showcased in almost every Shop the Look guide, this sparkle sensation is available at Zara, which can be found at CF malls throughout the country.
Dramatic Over-The-Knee Boots
Price: $56.24
($150)
Details: Knee-high and over-the-knee boots are going to be some of 2022's biggest trends, apparently. If you have a friend who always rocks bold and trendy choices (or maybe that's you), you can find boots like these at many stores in CF malls, but your best bet is probably Aldo.
Right now the brand has over 40 knee-high and over-the-knee styles for sale, and tons of them are 25% off — just in time for your holiday shopping.
