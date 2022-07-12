7 Ways You Can Have A European Summer Without Spending A Fortune Or Leaving The Country
There's no place like home.
No season is quite as treasured as summertime, and Canadians are planning on making every second count. While many folks are ready to whip out those passports and jet off to Europe, travelling can be stressful, especially when it comes to the price. Luckily, Boston Pizza is giving you a taste of la dolce vita right here in Canada.
They just kicked off the season in Whitehorse, the land of the midnight sun, for an epic Summer Solstice celebration. The party — complete with games, giveaways, sunshine and Italian favourite, Aperol Spritz — continued well into the night (which never got dark).
Plus, the restaurant officially announced they’re offering Aperol Spritzes at every Boston Pizza location.
Translation: no matter where you are in the country, you can relax on a bustling terrasse, sip on a classically Italian Aperol Spritz, admire the works of Rembrandt or wander along cobblestone streets.
Here are seven ways you can live your best European life — right in your own backyard.
Visit A European Art Exhibit
Paris is famous for its architecture, and one of its crowning jewels is Louvre’s stunning glass pyramid, home to treasures such as The Mona Lisa.
If you're lucky enough to be in Ottawa, you’ve got access to your own glass castle housing the works of European masters, but no matter what province you’re in, you’re likely to find a museum of local and international art that’s sure to inspire.
Sip An Aperol Spritz On A Terrasse
Fun fact: over 300,000 Aperol Spritzes are served every day in the Veneto region of Italy alone. If Canada does this summer right, the country will have that number beat in no time.
Boston Pizza didn’t stop the celebrations at Whitehorse — there are over 375 locations across Canada and you can get an Aperol Spritz at every single one. Translation: no matter where you are, you’re probs not far from a BP.
Is there anything more quintessentially European than catching up with friends on a vibrant patio, munching on pizza, soaking up the sun and sipping on a Spritz Veneziano? Transport yourself to the Amalfi Coast without hitting the tarmac by heading to your local Boston Pizza.
Have A Charcuterie Picnic
Hot, sunny weather doesn't last long in Canada, so you have to get outside while you can. Grab a loaf of bread, some cheeses, fruits and nuts and head to your local park for a European picnic.
Dine on charcuterie while channeling your inner flaneur: watch paddleboarders, joggers and geese pass by.
Wander Along Cobblestone Streets
Quebec City may be the most European-like city in Canada. Old Quebec is actually a UNESCO world heritage site and the only fortified city north of Mexico.
Founded over 400 years ago, this spot’s full of history that you can explore by foot or by taking a horse-and-carriage ride through the walled city.
Quebec City isn’t the only old site around, though. Whether you’re in Toronto’s Distillery District or Vancouver’s Gastown, Canada’s got astounding architecture that’ll make you feel like you’re in a different time and place.
Hop Aboard A Train & Take In The Sights
Make like a European and explore your surroundings by rail. The breathtaking vistas of mountains and countryside will give you serious Agatha Christie mystery vibes.
Stop anywhere that tickles your fancy and explore the towns — no matter where you are in the country, you’ll be able to pop by a Boston Pizza patio for some sips, bites and views.
Check Out A Summer Festival
Some of the coolest summer festivals happen in Europe each year, but Canada has got some pretty hot ones too.
Whether you’re into beer, techno music, food or something else entirely, there are so many awesome festivals happening this summer across the country.
Get Into Shakespeare
Brush up on your English lit at one of the many theatre venues across the country — whether it’s an open-air show at Bard on the Beach Festival in Vancouver or a modern interpretation of Hamlet at the Stratford Festival.
Enjoy Shakespearean classics like A Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo and Juliet and indulge your inner culture vulture.
Yup, there really are countless breathtaking locales from coast to coast to coast that’ll transport you to Europe without breaking the bank.
Plus, no matter where you’re at, you can experience Italian refreshments at your local Boston Pizza patio.
Unwind, sip on Aperol Spritz and make the most of this vibrant time of year. And if you can’t get enough of this refreshing bev, try BP’s Big Spritz Fishbowl with Aperol and Prosecco.
