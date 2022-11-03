8 Nostalgic Games That'll Unlock Some Core Memories For Canadian Millennials
There were some tense family game nights because of these.
Nostalgia’s sweet. It brings us back to simpler times — when your only responsibility was keeping an eye on your Easy-Bake Oven or the Tamagotchi swinging around your neck.
So in honour of fun times and throwback vibes, here are eight games that’ll send you down memory lane.
Hungry Hungry Hippos
Did this game have to be so stressful? Anywhere from two to four players race to collect as many plastic marbles as possible into their hippo's mouths by slamming their palms down on a plastic lever.
Hungry Hungry Hippos was the perfect game if you were looking for something to get your heart absolutely racing. Oh, and the arcade version (which debuted in 1991) features supersized hippopotami (hippopotamuses?).
Mouse Trap
One of the first three-dimensional board games, Mouse Trap has stood the test of time. Perhaps it's because of the fun way players start out as a team while they build together, then turn into enemies as chaos ensues.
In this chain reaction game, players advance along the game board to assemble the mouse trap in the center. Based on which space you land on, you can "trap" your opponents — or collect a slice of cheese for yourself. Cheese slices give you more chances to confine your enemies. The winner is the last mouse standing.Bonus: Rube Goldberg machine design is pretty epic.
Monopoly
There's nothing like a good ol’ game of Monopoly to turn family game night into a long-lasting feud. Did you know the idea was inspired by The Landlord's Game which was created by Lizzie Maggie in 1903 as a way to explain the danger of monopolies?
There's nothing like a good ol' game of Monopoly to turn family game night into a long-lasting feud. Did you know the idea was inspired by The Landlord's Game which was created by Lizzie Maggie in 1903 as a way to explain the danger of monopolies?

Players roll dice to move around the board as they buy and trade properties. You collect rent, develop houses and lose or gain money based on various cards and squares.
Twister
Left foot yellow! This was one of those games that was featured at every birthday party. Twister is a physical skill game that uses a spinner to indicate to players where to place their hands or feet on a mat with coloured circles.
Anyone who falls (or touches their elbow or knee to the mat) loses. And who doesn't like to show off how flexible they are? It was always hilarious to watch everyone get all knotted up.
Cranium
You might be familiar with all the Cranium spinoffs that have come out (we're looking at you, Cadoo) but the real ones remember the original Cranium.
The board game is designed as a circuit with four coloured spaces. Each colour matches a category that players must complete (either by answering some trivia, acting, sketching, sculpting and more).
It was the variety of activities in this game that kept it feeling fresh. You might remember trying super hard to land on your favourite category — or feeling embarrassed having to hum out a tune if you got the dreaded "Star Performer" category.
Clue
Clue (also known as Cluedo) is a murder mystery game that was first introduced in the '40s. Players use their deduction skills to discover who the game's murderer is, the location of the crime and which weapon was used.
Players take on the role of one of the suspects and move around the board (or creepy mansion) to find clues. The mansion has also gone virtual — Spin Genie hosts a Cluedo Cash Mystery Slot Machine.
Besides, who doesn't love solving a murder?
Candy Land
In this super simple game, players choose a card that reveals which coloured space (or location on the board) they have to move to next. Whoever reaches the final square solves the mystery of the missing King Kandy and wins the game.
You might notice a change if you pick up the latest edition though. In 2013, Hasbro swapped the cards for a spinner, but the art’s still cute as ever.If you've got a sweet tooth, you'll enjoy all the candy-themed games on Spin Genie.
Girl Talk
This was the sleepover staple. You knew tea was going to be spilled and laughs were going to be had when someone brought this out.
Players use a spinner to determine if they'll answer a question or complete a dare. In the original game, if someone chose not to spill a secret or do the dare, they had to wear a "zit sticker" for the rest of the game. Looking back, that's pretty cringy.
Players redeem their points and rack up fortune cards; the first player to get all four types of fortune cards is declared the winner. The game’s still around now (reimagined many times, most notably as Hannah Montana Girl Talk and One Direction Girl Talk).
