A Canadian Actress Apologized For Darkening Her Skin & Says No 'Disrespect' Was Intended
It was for her role in Barrack O’Karma 1968.
Canadian actress Franchesca Wong has issued a lengthy apology on Instagram after the internet called her out for darkening her skin colour for a role in a TV series.
Wong, who was born in Calgary and lives in Hong Kong, portrayed a Filipina domestic worker in the drama Barrack O’Karma 1968, according to CBC.
"I have taken some time over the past few days to process my emotions, reflect, speak to members of the community and listen to the many voices that have reached out to me," the actress began her message.
"I sincerely apologise to all who have been negatively affected in any way by the 7th chapter "Jei Jei" of the Barrack O'Karma 1968 drama series, and my role in it."
She went on to say that she's learned from the incident.
"I genuinely have no intention to disrespect or racially discriminate any ethnic group, please forgive me for getting it wrong," Wong wrote.
She also said that being in the centre of this has been a "challenging experience" and that it's a lesson that art can mirror "deeply entrenched social attitudes."
"I am truly sorry that my insensitivities have offended and hurt. I am committed more than ever to using my acting for the good of the community. "
Her initial post showing her darkened skin received over 3,000 comments.
"Brown face, really?? At this day and age," wrote one person.
"Omg girl noooooo," said another. "You should be ashamed of yourself for this role. As a Filipino woman living in HK, this will only add to the existing racism towards Filipinos here. Stop it! Do better."
CBC reports that the broadcaster of the show issued a statement to CNN saying, "We wish to emphasize that it was never our intention to show disrespect or to discriminate any nationality in any of our programmes."