A Duo Allegedly Killed A Pregnant Woman To Take Her Baby & Police Managed To Save The Child
They allegedly lured her with baby clothes.
Police have rescued a newborn baby and arrested two people accused of killing the child's mother in a shocking murder-kidnapping case that played out in Mexico.
Authorities say a couple lured the pregnant victim, Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez, 20, into meeting with them on November 30. She was eight months pregnant, and the suspects promised to give her free clothes for her child, according to local reports.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
However, the suspects only used the clothing as an excuse to lure the victim into getting into their car. The couple attacked the woman and cut the baby out of her, ultimately killing her. The duo then fled with the newborn and took it to a hospital where they tried to pass it off as their own, according to state prosecutors in Veracruz.
Investigators suspect they took the baby because the woman couldn't have children of her own, an official told the AFP via CBS News.
Castro Vazquez's family did not hear from her again after that meetup, and they soon alerted police to her disappearance.
Three days later, after reviewing footage from a pharmacy near where the meetup happened, police found the victim's body and then arrested her alleged killers. The suspects had the baby with them at the time of the arrest, police said.
The suspects have been identified only as Veronica "N" and Gonzalo "N." Authorities released mugshots of them but censored parts of their face to conceal their identities until they could stand trial.
The suspects are expected to face multiple charges, including murder and kidnapping.
"There will be no impunity for those who assault a woman," the state attorney general said in a translated statement.
The child is "safe and sound," currently receiving care at a hospital, and will handed over to its father, prosecutors say.