A Glittering Amethyst Mine Is Reopening In Ontario & You Can Pick Handfuls Of Twinkly Gems
Hunt for real amethysts.
You can visit a magical hidden gem in Ontario this summer — quite literally. A glittering amethyst mine is reopening and you can pick your own purple gemstones.
Amethyst Mine Panorama is a "must see" destination located about 60 kilometres outside of Thunder Bay. The mine is reopening for the 2023 season on June 1 and you can hunt for sparkling stones.
The 5 acre digging area is "loaded" with real amethysts for you to collect. There are four different colours available — purple, lavender, red and black.
Once you've collected all the amethysts your heart desires, you can wash and sort your stones to make them extra shiny.
Tools aren't required to find these gems. The Amethyst Mine Panorama provides things like pails and running water. You'll want to wear close-toed shoes and clothing you don't mind getting dirty.
In addition to amethyst hunting, you can take guided or self-guided tours featuring interpretative panels, exhibit stones, and more.
You can visit the Welcome Centre where you'll pay your admission fee and shop for amethyst jewelry, gifts, and souvenirs. There are also food and drinks available.
Admission is $10 per person and children five and under are free. The pick-your-own amethysts are priced at $5 per pound.
According to the Amethyst Mine Panorama's website, the amethyst is the "official gemstone of the province of Ontario." It is known to "symbolize deep love, happiness, humility, sincerity and wealth."
If you're looking for a magical summer adventure in near Thunder Bay then this glittering amethyst mining experience is worth checking out.
