In the news today: Interest rates, Manitoba First Nation lockdown, Missing N.S. kids

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Bank of Canada expected to keep benchmark rate at 2.25% amid Iran war oil price spike
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent when it announces its latest decision later this morning.
The central bank is also set to release its latest economic forecast in its quarterly monetary policy report.
Heading into the year, many economists had predicted inflation would ease and a softer economy would keep the Bank of Canada on the sidelines while it waited for clarity on the U.S. trade front.
But the outbreak of war in the Middle East in late February has led to a surge in oil prices and upended inflation forecasts.
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Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Craig Pardy addresses reporters after providing an update on the province's finances, in St. John's, N.L., on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
Newfoundland and Labrador's new Tory government expected to table budget today
The Progressive Conservative government in Newfoundland and Labrador is set to table their spending plan for the indebted province's year ahead.
Finance Minister Craig Pardy's budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year is expected to come with a deficit, though he hasn't given many hints on what the shortfall may be.
He has, however, said that he expected the fiscal year that ended on March 31 to close out with a deficit nearing $1 billion.
While other Atlantic premiers have announced sweeping cuts to offset large deficits, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham has made no promises to balance the books.
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An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Lockdown for Manitoba First Nation as RCMP search for suspect in bar shooting
Residents of a First Nation in northern Manitoba were urged to lock their doors late Tuesday as Mounties used police dogs and other specialized units to search for a man suspected in a bar shooting.
RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance just south of Lagoon Road in Norway House, a roughly 800-kilometre drive from Winnipeg, and found two men had been shot and injured.
An alert from Norway House Cree Nation said the suspected shooter was seen running from the Playgreen Inn bar and into the bush of nearby Fort Island and that RCMP were searching for him.
As of early Wednesday, the suspect was still at large, and officials with Norway House Cree Nation said people should lock their doors and not let anyone into their homes.
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A person holds a sign with a photo of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on April 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VPD officer's testimony dropped from schedule of Myles Gray death hearing
A public hearing in Vancouver into the police-involved death of Myles Gray in 2015 is set to resume after a six-week adjournment.
But the first testimony from Const. Eric Birzneck, one of the Vancouver officers under investigation for the violent confrontation, has been dropped from the hearing schedule, and it's now unclear if any of the seven constables will speak.
The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner that is conducting the hearing says "unanticipated scheduling issues" have delayed the start of proceedings for several hours, until 2 p.m. today.
Gray died during a takedown in the backyard of a home that left him with injuries including a fractured eye socket, a crushed voice box and ruptured testicles.
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Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan, right, seen in this handout photo, went missing on May 2, 2025, in the community of Lansdowne Station, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association (Mandatory Credit)
One year later, RCMP saying little about disappearance of two Nova Scotia children
It's been almost a year since young siblings Jack and Lilly Sullivan wandered into the woods near their family's mobile home in rural Nova Scotia, and Mounties say there's still no evidence of an abduction or criminal offence.
Investigators say the children, aged four and six, went missing on May 2, 2025 and have for months been the subjects of extensive ground, air and water searches.
Cold case expert Michael Arntfield says without evidence of where the children are, all potential scenarios remain viable, and he doesn't believe Jack and Lilly would have wandered from their home in Pictou County, as the woods are so dense that two small children couldn't have walked far.
Belynda Gray, the children’s paternal grandmother, dismissed the possibility that Jack and Lilly were abducted, but said it'll be "a miracle" if they're found.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.
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