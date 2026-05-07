In the news today: Poilievre speaks to Tory event, social media poll, Sabres fans

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Pierre Poilievre set to speak at conservative conference in Ottawa
Pierre Poilievre is set to give a keynote address today at a conference of Canadian conservatives in Ottawa.
The annual event by the Canada Strong and Free Network also features a fireside chat with former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and will hear from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and U.S. ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on Friday.
The theme for this year's conference is "a winning vision," and organizers say it's being held at a time when the conservative movement is surging in Canada, despite coming after a tumultuous period for the federal party.
Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, fresh off a second meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, is set to speak on a panel about the Canada-U.S. friendship on Friday.
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President Donald Trump listens as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin during the swearing-in at the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Canadian online critic of Trump sues U.S. Homeland Security for trying to unmask him
The American Civil Liberties Union says its lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security is to protect a Canadian who's criticized the Trump administration online.
The Canadian claims he posts online under a pseudonym to protect himself and his family from harassment, and the ACLU says his criticisms have included the conduct of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
ACLU staff attorney Michael Perloff says the government is seeking a wide swath of information about their client for no apparent reason other than his online criticisms of the Trump administration.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
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Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Most Canadians want social media, AI chatbot ban for kids under 16, poll indicates
A new poll suggests more than two-thirds of Canadians support banning access to social media and AI chatbots for children under 16.
Seventy per cent of respondents to the Leger poll said they support age restrictions for social media like Instagram and TikTok, and nearly the same number -- 69 per cent -- support restricting AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
Overall, more than 80 per cent of respondents said they are concerned about the potential negative impact social media and AI chatbots could have on children and teenagers.
The idea of implementing age restrictions for social media has gained momentum globally since Australia became the first country to implement a ban last December, and since Ottawa began implementing a similar ban.
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This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. (AP Photo, File)
What can kids access on social media? Teen accounts, explained
Fed up with kids encountering dangers online or so addicted to screens they can't pull themselves away from the infinite scroll, Canadian policymakers are looking to make social media safer.
If Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew gets his way, kids will be banned from using social media and artificial intelligence chatbots, and Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has said he's willing to take things even further by outlawing phones from schools.
And federal Culture Minister Marc Miller is eyeing Australia's recent move forbidding kids 16 and under from using platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
The platforms say bans aren't the answer and that they're already taking steps to protect kids online.
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A Buffalo Sabres fan drinks beer from a hockey stick glass while watching Stanley Cup second-round playoff action against the Montreal Canadiens at Kully's Original Sports Bar in St. Catharines, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
For many hockey fans in this part of Ontario, Buffalo Sabres are the hometown team
Montreal may be the last Canadian team standing in the second round of the NHL playoffs, but for many hockey fans in St. Catharines, Ont., the Buffalo Sabres are the local heroes.
At Kully's Original Sports Bar in downtown St. Catharines, fans wearing dark blue Sabres caps outnumbered those cheering on the Montreal Canadiens as the Sabres defeated the Habs 4-2 in Game 1 of the second-round series on Wednesday.
Bar owner Adrian Kulakowsky said it's a normal sight in this border region, where many Canadian fans see themselves represented in an American team.
Ahead of Game 1, the bar owner said it's been "a party atmosphere" when fans come in to watch the playoffs.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.
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