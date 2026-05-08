In the news today: Hantavirus cruise ship, Air Canada flights, Playoffs ER stats

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Canadian consular officials head to Canary Islands to meet hantavirus cruise ship
Consular officials are on their way to the Canary Islands to meet with four Canadians on board a deadly hantavirus-stricken cruise ship as it prepares to dock this weekend in Granadilla, Tenerife.
The federal government says three people with connections to the MV Hondius are isolating at home in Ontario and Quebec, but they aren't showing symptoms.
The World Health Organization has said it has received reports of eight cases, including three deaths, from the outbreak of the rodent-borne Andes virus.
They say that while more cases are possible in the coming weeks, hantaviruses do not spread easily between people, and the outbreak will likely not turn into an epidemic.
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Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air Canada slashes summertime flights to U.S. due to soaring jet fuel costs
Air Canada says it's cutting the number of flights to the United States this summer as the war in Iran creates jet fuel shortages that have sent prices soaring.
The airline says in a statement that flights from Toronto to Sacramento, Calif., will cease Aug. 1, and service to Charleston, S.C., will end Sept. 6.
It says flights from Vancouver to Raleigh, N.C., will be halted beginning July 29, and service from Montreal to Austin, Texas, will be suspended Sept. 7.
Air Canada says the decision to end the seasonal flights early was due to the current price of jet fuel, but added that they will resume next summer.
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Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd following a speech before the Montreal Board of Trade Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Former U.S. president Barack Obama in Toronto for keynote speech
Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in Toronto today to deliver a keynote speech at Canada 2020's gala at the Fairmont Royal York.
The think tank says the event aims to advance policy thinking to "drive a more just, inclusive and forward-thinking Canada."
Obama made three official visits to Canada while he was president, first coming to Ottawa in 2009 to meet with former prime minister Stephen Harper.
Obama later came to Canada for G8 and G20 summit meetings and the North American Leaders' Summit.
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Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Statistics Canada to release April labour force survey today
Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on the job market this morning when it publishes its labour force survey for April.
A Reuters poll suggests economists expect the economy added 15,000 jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 per cent.
Employers added 14,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate held steady.
The jobs report comes as Canadian businesses deal with high oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East that has pushed the cost of gasoline up across the country.
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A paramedic loads his stretcher back into the ambulance after bringing a patient to the emergency room at a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Emergency rooms are getting some relief during Habs games in Stanley Cup playoffs
Health officials say the Montreal Canadiens may be causing a temporary side-effect in the region's hospitals.
Quebec health officials say about 100 fewer people came to the emergency room in multiple regions during nights when the Habs take to the ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A doctor at the McGill University Health Centre says the drop is noticeable in real time, providing some temporary relief to overcrowded E-Rs.
But the Montreal Heart Institute reports its staff have observed a notable increase in cases on game nights of almost 20 per cent, and one doctor says strong emotions and anxiety can create real risks, and urges people with underlying conditions not to watch games alone.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.
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