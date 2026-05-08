A look at what's in the news for today

In the news today: Hantavirus cruise ship, Air Canada flights, Playoffs ER stats
A look at what's in the news for today
The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
Writer

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …

Canadian consular officials head to Canary Islands to meet hantavirus cruise ship

Consular officials are on their way to the Canary Islands to meet with four Canadians on board a deadly hantavirus-stricken cruise ship as it prepares to dock this weekend in Granadilla, Tenerife.

The federal government says three people with connections to the MV Hondius are isolating at home in Ontario and Quebec, but they aren't showing symptoms.

The World Health Organization has said it has received reports of eight cases, including three deaths, from the outbreak of the rodent-borne Andes virus.

They say that while more cases are possible in the coming weeks, hantaviruses do not spread easily between people, and the outbreak will likely not turn into an epidemic.

---

A look at what's in the news for today Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada slashes summertime flights to U.S. due to soaring jet fuel costs

Air Canada says it's cutting the number of flights to the United States this summer as the war in Iran creates jet fuel shortages that have sent prices soaring.

The airline says in a statement that flights from Toronto to Sacramento, Calif., will cease Aug. 1, and service to Charleston, S.C., will end Sept. 6.

It says flights from Vancouver to Raleigh, N.C., will be halted beginning July 29, and service from Montreal to Austin, Texas, will be suspended Sept. 7. 

Air Canada says the decision to end the seasonal flights early was due to the current price of jet fuel, but added that they will resume next summer.

---

A look at what's in the news for today Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd following a speech before the Montreal Board of Trade Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Former U.S. president Barack Obama in Toronto for keynote speech

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in Toronto today to deliver a keynote speech at Canada 2020's gala at the Fairmont Royal York.

The think tank says the event aims to advance policy thinking to "drive a more just, inclusive and forward-thinking Canada."

Obama made three official visits to Canada while he was president, first coming to Ottawa in 2009 to meet with former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Obama later came to Canada for G8 and G20 summit meetings and the North American Leaders' Summit.

---

A look at what's in the news for today Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada to release April labour force survey today

Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on the job market this morning when it publishes its labour force survey for April.

A Reuters poll suggests economists expect the economy added 15,000 jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 per cent.

Employers added 14,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate held steady.

The jobs report comes as Canadian businesses deal with high oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East that has pushed the cost of gasoline up across the country.

---

A look at what's in the news for today A paramedic loads his stretcher back into the ambulance after bringing a patient to the emergency room at a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Emergency rooms are getting some relief during Habs games in Stanley Cup playoffs

Health officials say the Montreal Canadiens may be causing a temporary side-effect in the region's hospitals.

Quebec health officials say about 100 fewer people came to the emergency room in multiple regions during nights when the Habs take to the ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs. 

A doctor at the McGill University Health Centre says the drop is noticeable in real time, providing some temporary relief to overcrowded E-Rs.

But the Montreal Heart Institute reports its staff have observed a notable increase in cases on game nights of almost 20 per cent, and one doctor says strong emotions and anxiety can create real risks, and urges people with underlying conditions not to watch games alone.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are

Learn from my mistakes 👎

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

Conservatives propose parental leave reforms

Conservatives propose parental leave EI reforms

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

Here's what to know about hantavirus in Canada

Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises

I left Toronto and here are 7 reasons why it was the best decision ever

I'm not trying to hate, but...