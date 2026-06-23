Ontario Lotto Max winners got a $75M jackpot with numbers that are special to their family

The siblings have played the lottery together for almost two years.

lotto max winners Jonathan R. and Mylene P. holding a $75 million cheque

Lotto Max winners Jonathan R. and Mylene P. with a cheque.

Courtesy of OLG
Senior Writer

There are new Lotto Max winners in Ontario who scored the $75 million jackpot in a recent draw.

The siblings bought a ticket with numbers that are special to their family at a convenience store, and now they're millionaires!

OLG just announced that Jonathan R. and Mylene P. of Toronto won the $75 million jackpot in the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

It's the first time that the winners of a big lottery jackpot with OLG are a brother and a sister.

The winning ticket that scored them $75 million was purchased at Drewry's Variety on Drewry Avenue in North York.

For that draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 1, 3, 4, 18, 20, 23 and 31.

Jonathan and Mylene have been playing the lottery together for almost two years, and they always choose their own numbers so the tickets have numbers that are special to them and their families.

Early in the morning after the Lotto Max draw, Jonathan checked their ticket on the OLG app.

"I thought we won $75,000. My eyes were still sleepy," he said. "When I put on my glasses to take a second look, I noticed there were more zeroes."

Then, he woke his sister up and told her they had won the lottery.

"He showed me his phone screen, and I also thought we won $75,000 until he told me to count the zeroes," Mylene told OLG. "It was unbelievable. I've always dreamt of something like this, but never imagined it would come true."

Jonathan also told his wife, but she didn't believe him because he had played jokes on her before. So, Mylene had to help him convince his wife that it was real.

Jonathan R. and Mylene P. throwing confetti at each other during a winner celebration Jonathan R. and Mylene P. during a winner celebration.Courtesy of OLG

"I'm so grateful for everything this means," Jonathan said. "We came to Canada for a better life for ourselves and our families."

His priority is taking care of his parents, his wife, and his children. "I want them to have the best of the best," he told OLG.

Jonathan also wants to purchase a property to build a home for his family and build a chapel in his hometown.

"So many generations will benefit from this windfall," he said.

Now that she's a millionaire, Mylene's priority is making sure her family is taken care of and building a home for them.

"This win is life-changing not only for us, but also for our children," she told OLG.

"I made my living cleaning beautiful houses, and now I can clean my own new beautiful home."

The siblings also want to visit Germany, Austria and Japan, and go on a family vacation with their parents, spouses and children.

"We want to travel across Canada. There's so much beauty in discovering this incredible country we're proud to call home," Mylene said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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