In the news today: Carney visits New York, Human trafficking risk, CPKC strike notice
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney set to deliver remarks, pitch Canada as investment hub in New York
Prime Minister Mark Carney is in New York City to meet with business leaders as relations between Canada and the United States remain rocky ahead of a review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement.
Carney is expected to pitch Canada as an investment destination, and he's also set to deliver remarks at the Economic Club of New York outlining Canada's new economic strategy and the progress made so far.
Mexican and American officials are meeting this week for negotiations on CUSMA, but the United States hasn't yet launched talks with Canada.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Tuesday there are significant trade issues with Canada, but he has been in regular contact with his Canadian counterparts.
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A new bulletin from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada advises businesses to be on the lookout for signs of dealings that may be linked to trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation as well as forced labour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
As World Cup nears, intelligence agency warns of increased human trafficking risk
As Canada prepares to host World Cup soccer this summer, the federal financial intelligence agency warns that major sporting events can heighten the risk of vulnerable people being exploited by human traffickers.
A bulletin from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, or Fintrac, advises businesses to look out for signs of money dealings that may be linked to trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation or forced labour.
Fintrac says it generated 316 disclosures of actionable financial intelligence in 2024-25 to law enforcement agencies in support of their human trafficking investigations.
The agency says these disclosures identified 538 subjects of interest and supported 26 project-level investigations.
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Kenneth Law appears in court in Brampton, Ont., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in an artist's sketch. Law, accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm, is expected to have the murder charges against him withdrawn on Friday as he pleads guilty to the lesser charge of aiding suicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide
Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that continues to claim lives in Canada and abroad.
David Parfett, whose 22-year-old son Tom took his own life in 2021, says he is concerned authorities have not learned from the case that has cast an international spotlight on deadly gaps in online regulation.
The 14 murder charges against Law are expected to be withdrawn Friday as he instead pleads guilty to the lesser charges of aiding suicide, after being accused of selling lethal substances online to people who used them to take their own lives.
Parfett, who lives in the United Kingdom and is not part of the Canadian legal case, says people are still able to access harmful internet platforms like the one his son consulted.
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Signage is pictured at a Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail yard in Smiths Falls, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CPKC given strike notice by union for signals and communications workers
A union representing roughly 300 signals and communications workers at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says they will walk off the job Sunday morning unless a deal is reached.
Jason Sommer with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says the workers, from Vancouver to Montreal, are largely concerned about wages, work-life balance and retention issues.
CPKC spokesman Terry Cunha says railway operations will continue in the event of a strike and that the company has made "fair and balanced" offers, with wage and benefit increases in line with those of other unions across Canada.
Both sides say they are committed to good-faith bargaining, with Cunha saying talks will continue into the weekend.
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People battle in a Beyblade tournament in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, May 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
'Letting it rip': Beyblade fanatics are giving childhood craze another spin
The spinning battle-top toys that whirled through playgrounds around the world in the early 2000s are seeing a resurgence in Canada.
Adults who grew up with Beyblades about 25 years ago are now leading the wave of fandom, with Hasbro spokeswoman Marisa Pedetella saying the resurgence is driven largely by nostalgia and innovation.
Jack Lee from Vancouver started hosting tournaments in the area in 2022 and says there used to be 100 events a year in North America, but there are now 100 events a month.
Lee says many players in B.C. used to play with Beyblades as children in Hong Kong and the Philippines, and have retained their childhood hobby after moving to Canada.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.
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