In the news today: New governor general, Curbing separatism, Saving rural libraries
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Louise Arbour becomes Canada's new governor general
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will become Canada's 31st governor general today in a pomp-filled ceremony that will include military salutes, a poetry reading by the Parliamentary poet laureate and musical performances.
Those attending today's ceremony at the Senate building in Ottawa will include outgoing viceregal Mary Simon, Prime Minister Mark Carney and National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak.
Arbour will give her first address to the nation as Governor General during the ceremony, where she is expected to outline her priorities for the role.
Following the ceremony, Arbour is expected to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.
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A Canada flag, left, and an Alberta flag flap in the breeze with Wedge Mountain in the background in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Poilievre to prescribe new policies as an antidote for Alberta separation sentiment
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to call for a shift in federal policies as an antidote for separatist sentiment in Alberta.
Poilievre is set to speak in Calgary later today, and an excerpt of his speech was shared with The Canadian Press.
The party leader will argue in his speech that Albertans could benefit from changes that prioritize unblocking resources, building pipelines, respecting provincial autonomy and relieving taxpayers.
His address says separatist voices do not have an issue with fellow Canadians, but rather they "have a problem with the federal government."
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Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem and Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Rogers participate in a news conference following an interest rate announcement, at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Fifth straight rate hold expected as Bank of Canada meets Wednesday
Economists expect the Bank of Canada to hold its benchmark interest rate steady for the fifth straight time when it meets Wednesday, but its messaging could shed light on how it is navigating ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.
The central bank held its policy rate at 2.25 per cent when it last met in April, but Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem at the time did not rule out future adjustments depending on how risks play out.
RBC senior economist Claire Fan says economic data released since then has not been particularly optimistic, but Friday's jobs report showing a decline in the unemployment rate has somewhat balanced that out.
She says officials will likely reiterate their message of needing to stay flexible but also cautious when it comes to future rate moves.
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Krista Arsenault and her daughters Evie and Alice Arsenault pose with signs they made for a rally to save five rural libraries in their county that are slated to close next month, in Middleton, N.S., on Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong
'A billion things special about libraries,' Nova Scotians rally to save them
Residents in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley say the impending closure of five rural library branches will devastate their community, and they are urging the province to ramp up funding and keep library doors open.
The five libraries will close on July 20, and the Annapolis Valley Regional Library system says stagnant provincial funding since 2020 is a factor in the closures.
Seven-year-old Alice Arsenault says she’s been sad and worried since learning last week that the Kentville branch, where she reads and takes part in chess club, will shutter.
Substitute librarian Sue Littleton says libraries are essential hubs in their communities and are "so much more" than just a place to get books.
Nova Scotia's communities minister, Dave Ritcey, says it's devastating to see libraries close, and a department spokesperson says he plans to meet this week with the library board.
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A man walks past fencing surrounding BC Place for the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Vancouver on Monday, May 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
How geography, Trump and global instability help explain World Cup security costs
A former RCMP officer who was in charge of security at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics says World Cup organizers face a new security landscape from a range of global conflicts to Ebola.
Bud Mercer says the tournament opening later this week is being hosted in cities including Vancouver and Toronto at a time of war in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
He says he doesn't know what planners in Vancouver and Toronto are getting ready for, but the complex environment could help explain the budgeted security costs of $242 million in Vancouver and $94 million in Toronto.
Moshe Lander, who teaches the economics of sports at Montreal's Concordia University, says the difference in stadium locations in Vancouver and Toronto is a "huge" reason for the cost differences.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.
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