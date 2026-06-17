In the news today: G7 summit wraps, what to know about CUSMA, FIFA fever continues
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Carney says he had several talks with Trump during G7 despite no official meeting
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's had several informal discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in France and that more are planned.
Carney and Trump do not have an official bilateral meeting scheduled during the G7, which ends today.
The summit comes as trade talks between Canada and the United States remain tense, with no clear decision on whether to extend the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.
On Tuesday, Carney was heard telling Trump about Canada's plan to import a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles, to which the president responded: "That's good, I like it."
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Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon in Evian-les-Bains, France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
What you need to know as the deadline for formally extending CUSMA approaches
A major benchmark is coming up for the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known in Canada as CUSMA.
While July 1 is the deadline for the three countries to either formally extend the agreement until 2042 or continue under annual reviews, the current deal won't expire until 2036.
Canada and Mexico have sent letters to Washington indicating that both want to extend the agreement to 2042, but U.S. President Donald Trump has said he's not looking to renew.
Given how integrated many industries are in North America, most experts do not think the U.S. would be quick to pull out.
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Justice Minister Sean Fraser waits to appear before the Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs in Ottawa, Monday, June 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Committee expected to recommend path forward on assisted dying for mental illness
A parliamentary committee studying medical assistance in dying for people with mental illness is expected to deliver its report to Parliament today.
A group of MPs and senators was tasked with determining whether Canada is ready to expand assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
The committee has faced criticism and internal division over claims it chose to hear from people who were opposed to MAID for mental illness.
Justice Minister Sean Fraser says he plans to review the committee's recommendations — and the testimony that informed them — over the summer.
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Panama soccer team fans cheer during the announcement of players selected for the World Cup tournament, in Panama City, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Fans set to welcome Ghana and Panama for their 2026 World Cup debuts in Toronto
Soccer fans are gearing up for Toronto's second FIFA World Cup match, as Ghana takes on Panama this evening.
Ghana supporters are gathering at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto for the Ghana Fun Fest Canada, where food and music will start as early as 11 a.m.
Fans will begin marching from Stanley Park to Toronto Stadium at 3 p.m., hours before kickoff, while Panama supporters are set to rally at Trinity Bellwoods Park before marching at 1:30 p.m.
Toronto is hosting six World Cup matches, with the tournament opener ending in a 1-1 draw between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina last Friday.
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Australia fans march to the entrance of B.C. Place before the first half of a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Vancouver bars rush beer and staff to the front line of World Cup's war on thirst
Tyler Broers says he's ordered an unprecedented 200 kegs of beer in anticipation of upcoming World Cup matches after fans nearly drank the bar dry over the weekend.
The manager of Dublin Calling on Vancouver's Granville Street says Australian World Cup fans filled the sports bar before and after the Australia-Turkey match on Saturday and it was the first time he'd ever worried about running out of booze.
Broers says he hired a small army of new staff to handle the deluge, and other businesses on Granville are also capitalizing on the big influx of customers.
Michael Bilinsky, manager of Adrenaline Vancity Tattoos and Piercings, says fans have been flocking in for tattoos to cement their Vancouver World Cup memories in ink, getting flags, maple leaves and soccer ball tattoos.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.
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