In the news today: Stronach ruling expected, protein shortages, Palestinian exhibit
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Judge to deliver ruling today in Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial
An Ontario judge is expected to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.
Stronach, who is 93, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges stemming from alleged incidents that took place decades ago involving seven complainants.
The trial started in February, and by the time arguments wrapped in April, prosecutors had withdrawn one charge and agreed Stronach should be found not guilty on four more.
Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy said at the time she couldn't convict the businessman based on the evidence of one of the remaining complainants, whose account she found unreliable.
That leaves Stronach with five charges related to three complainants — one of whom was a former employee at Rooney's, the popular restaurant and nightlife complex Stronach owned.
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A private jet taxis after landing at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Luxury tax on planes, cars yielded over $900M. Now it's been scaled back
The federal luxury tax on cars, planes and boats yielded more than $900 million before it was rolled back because of concerns about its effect on manufacturers.
Taking effect in September 2022, the measure imposed a 10 per cent tax on cars and planes priced at more than $100,000 and yachts over $250,000.
An access-to-information request shows the tax on pricey conveyances, which the Liberal budget ended last fall, poured nearly $390 million a year into federal coffers.
Economist David Macdonald says authorities underestimated how much wealthy individuals are willing to spend on big-ticket items.
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Protein products sit for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
No whey: Small businesses grapple with global whey protein shortage
Many small businesses are grappling with a whey protein shortage as consumer demand outpaces supply.
The shortage has pushed prices significantly higher in recent months, leaving many small-scale manufacturers scrambling to reformulate their products or digest higher costs.
HelloAmino owner Aelie Swift says her whey isolate supplier backed out last month, and she had to find a new provider for her line of high-protein waffle and pancake mixes.
She says she doesn't want to move away from whey, but is trying to find a balance between her product offering and rising costs.
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Isha Khan, CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights poses at the museum in Winnipeg on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Human rights museum readies opening of Palestinian exhibit amid criticism
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights says an exhibit about displaced Palestinians will go ahead as planned, despite criticism of a potentially one-sided story.
The exhibit opening June 27 focuses on people affected by the Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe, when about 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced in 1948 during fighting over control of what is now Israel.
Jewish groups have raised concerns that the exhibit could fuel antisemitism by not providing more historical context, and criticized the museum for a lack of consultation and transparency during the exhibit's development.
Museum CEO Isha Khan says it's important to tell the stories of displaced Palestinian Canadians and that the exhibit is being handled responsibly.
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Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood pose in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Kevin Mazur (Mandatory Credit)
Rolling Stones' new album channels spirit of early Toronto gigs, says Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones says he sees the group's legendary secret performances in Toronto, nearly 50 years ago, as his "initiation" into the band.
The two shows at the El Mocambo club in March 1977, where they performed under the pseudonym "The Cockroaches," became the stuff of rock legend.
The famed British rockers plan to release their 25th studio album, "Foreign Tongues," on July 10, blending hard-hitting riffs with themes of loss and social commentary.
He says while there isn't a tour slated for 2026, the band is eyeing the road.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.
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