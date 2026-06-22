In the news today: Automaker talks, Canada radar deal, FIFA and workplace morale
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Ford, autoworkers' union to meet today to kick off contract talks
The union representing nearly 19,000 Canadian autoworkers is kicking off contract talks today with Ford Motor Co., the first of the Detroit Three automakers it will sit down with to hammer out new collective agreements.
Current deals the automakers — Ford, Stellantis and General Motors — signed with Unifor three years ago are set to expire in September.
The latest round of bargaining comes amid difficult conditions for the sector as it copes with U.S. tariffs, uncertainty linked to the future of CUSMA, and the introduction of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada.
The union says it is keen to secure protections around job security with the auto manufacturing sector having lost nearly 6,500 total jobs since February 2025.
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Minister of National Defence David McGuinty, left, and Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto C. Teodoro participate in a joint news conference after a signing ceremony at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa on Thursday, June 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Philippines works to build closer defence ties to Canada as it squares off with China
The Philippines is forming closer defence ties with Canada as both countries push back on Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea.
Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. was in Ottawa last week to sign a defence co-operation agreement with Canada, and to mark a decade since a United Nations tribunal rejected China's claims over the South China Sea.
Teodoro says the Philippines and Canada both support the rule of international law and Ottawa is putting these beliefs into action by partnering on projects such as using satellites to track Chinese coast guard vessels.
Teodoro's comments come ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's planned visits to both Manila and China in November, part of the federal government's campaign to boost trade with China while limiting risks on research and natural security.
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Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, speaks at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Canada, Australia formalize deal for Arctic over-the-horizon radar system
Canada and Australia have agreed on terms to allow Ottawa to buy components of the Arctic over-the-horizon radar system from BAE Systems Australia.
Canada has committed to spend more than $6 billion developing the new radar system in the Far North, giving Canada the ability to detect threats in the air and on the ocean.
The office of Stephen Fuhr, Canada's secretary of state for defence procurement, said work on the new capability is set to begin July 1.
Over-the-horizon radar is expected to be fully operational in 2043.
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Police watch over anti-police brutality protesters outside Montreal police station 39 in Montreal North during a protest on Monday June 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Montreal police chief to meet city officials behind closed doors over racism concerns
Montreal's police chief will meet with city officials behind closed doors over racism allegations involving officers in the city's Montréal-Nord borough.
A spokesperson for the City of Montreal says members of the city council committee responsible for public safety will meet privately with Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher.
Elected municipal officials had originally been scheduled to review the Montreal police department's annual report at a public meeting.
Last week, the police force removed 16 officers from patrol duties, including two who were suspended and are under criminal investigation, over allegations of racist and discriminatory behaviour.
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Fans watch from temporary stands at BMO Field, which were built to accommodate more fans for the 2026 World Cup, during first half MLS soccer between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, in Toronto on Saturday, May 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
World Cup office watch parties can be easy win for boosting employee morale: expert
For bosses looking for an easy win to boost employee morale, they can look no further than the FIFA World Cup.
With the soccer tournament underway, some Canadian workplaces are seizing on the opportunity to host watch parties in the office, which one expert says can help foster connection and collaboration.
Mike Shekhtman, a senior regional director at Robert Half, says global events like the World Cup or Olympics bring energy to the workplace and boost morale.
But he says it's important for employers to set clear expectations around flexibility and ensure celebrations aren't too disruptive to the workday.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.
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