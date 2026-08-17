In the news today: LeBlanc meets U.S. envoy, gas price relief, Hayden Panettiere dead
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
LeBlanc meets with U.S. trade representative as tariff deadline looms
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc spent the weekend in Washington to work with Donald Trump's trade czar before a new round of tariffs takes effect this week.
The U.S. president has ordered 50 per cent levies on a range of Canadian goods — from cement to hockey sticks — starting on Wednesday.
LeBlanc's spokesperson says the minister met virtually with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for an hour on Sunday and that their meeting was "constructive."
The Americans have said the levies are in response to trade tensions, including some provinces' retaliatory bans on U-S liquor, as well as Canada's supply-managed dairy system and quotas on some U-S vehicles.
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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at Cascadia Metals in Delta, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Conservatives call for extension of temporary gas price relief until next summer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was in Vancouver on Sunday to demand the federal government give Canadians at least another 10 months of relief at the fuel pumps.
The Liberals suspended the federal fuel excise tax in April in response to global price shocks sparked by the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, and would bring down gas prices by about 10 cents a litre and on diesel by four cents.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the measure would stay in place until Labour Day, but Poilievre says with prices on the rise again, Canadians can't afford a 10-cent-per-litre hike next month.
In a letter to Carney, Poilievre said he wants the excise tax relief extended until at least July 1, 2027, at which time it can be reviewed.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Carney to make announcement in St. John's with N.L., Quebec premiers
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to make an announcement about energy security after media reports that Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have reached a deal regarding Churchill Falls.
Carney's public itinerary says he will be joined in St. John's by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham and Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette.
The hydro utilities in the two provinces jointly own the Churchill Falls generating station in Labrador under a contract signed in 1969.
The provinces had a framework agreement in 2024 to end that deal and create a new energy-sharing arrangement, but Wakeham ordered a review of that deal upon his election last fall.
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Actor Hayden Panetierre listens to a question during the press conference for "Nashville" at the CTV Upfront event in Toronto on Thursday May 31, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Hayden Panettiere, who starred in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 36
Hollywood is mourning the death of TV and film actor Hayden Panettiere at age 36.
Her father announced her death in a statement Sunday, but no cause of death was given.
Panettiere's prolific career dates back to 1996, when she started as a child actor in commercials and soap operas, and she later starred in television series including "Nashville" and "Heroes."
Her role as a cheerleader with superpowers on "Heroes" propelled her to fame in 2006, with the series revolving around the mantra "Save the cheerleader, save the world."
Her film credits also included the voice of Dot in “A Bug’s Life,” “Remember the Titans” and two "Scream" movies.
Panettiere had been open about her struggles with alcohol addiction and depression, including after the birth of her daughter in 2014.
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Gregory de Crescenzo, full professor in Polytechnique Montreal's Department of Chemical Engineering, left, and PhD student Benjamin Serafin demonstrate the protein purification process in the pandemic preparedness lab, in Montreal, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Inside the Montreal lab working to prepare Canada against future pandemics
A lab at Polytechnique Montréal is spearheading efforts to better prepare Canada for future pandemics.
Launched in 2024, the Ramp Up initiative aims to address critical workforce and supply chain challenges by developing scalable vaccine and medicine production techniques to prepare for future health crises.
Head researcher Gregory De Crescenzo says co-ordination between government, academia and industry is key to avoiding past pandemic missteps.
The federal government has invested over $2.5 billion in biomanufacturing projects since 2020, including building research hubs and Moderna’s vaccine facility in Quebec.
Officials say these efforts will ensure Canadians have swift access to medicines during future public health emergencies.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.
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