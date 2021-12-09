A 'Massive Rave' Is Planned At Boris Johnson's Place & 300K People Signed Up To Troll Him
Everyone's still talking about the last Christmas party at 10 Downing Street.
Are you going to BoJo's place for the Christmas rave?
Or at least, did you say you'll be there on Facebook?
More than 300,000 people have signed up for a huge "Christmas rave" outside U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence on Christmas Eve, in what seems to be a "Storm Area 51"-style effort to troll the PM over a recent scandal.
"MASSIVE RAVE AT 10 DOWNING STREET," the Facebook event description reads. "No social distancing required. Bring who you like. Bring your own nibbles and drink."
The group seems to be poking fun at a political scandal that's blown up in Johnson's face this week.
A recently leaked video appears to show two of Johnson's staff talking about a Christmas party at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, in December of 2020. The U.K. was locked down because of the pandemic at the time, and critics have accused the government of breaking its own rules to hold a party.
So now, some are planning to have an even bigger party in 2021.
DJ Jon Mancini is listed as the event organizer on Facebook, and it's exploded in popularity since he posted it on Wednesday morning.
Approximately 327,000 people had signed up to attend the rave as of Thursday morning, with about 15,000 joining the list over the course of one hour.
It's unclear how many people are planning to actually show up, but the event seems to have the same tongue-in-cheek energy as the "Storm Area 51" Facebook phenomenon of 2019. That event saw millions of people sign up from around the world, though only a few thousand turned up on the actual date.
Johnson apologized for the optics of the video in the U.K.'s House of Commons on Wednesday, while also denying that the party ever happened.
"I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing Number 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures," he said.
"I apologize unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country, and I apologize for the impression that it gives."
He added that there was "no party," and that "no COVID rules were broken" last year.
But will there be a party this Christmas?
We'll see who shows up in a few weeks!
