Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Boris Johnson Praised The 'Genius' Of Peppa Pig After Getting Lost In A Speech (VIDEO)

"Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place," the U.K. PM said.

Boris Johnson Praised The 'Genius' Of Peppa Pig After Getting Lost In A Speech (VIDEO)
10DowningStreet | Twitter, Paultons Park Home Of Peppa Pig World | YouTube

It looks like Peppa Pig lives rent-free in U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's head.

At least that seemed to be the case on Monday when Johnson got lost in the middle of an economic speech and quickly pivoted to discussing the wonders of the U.K.'s Peppa Pig World theme park.

The man who's affectionately called "BoJo" across the pond made the comments at a Confederation of British Industry conference, which was broadcast live online.

He dropped off during his speech and started breathing heavily and flipping through pages on the lectern, after seemingly losing his place.

"Ah!" he grunted, before muttering "forgive me" a few times.

Finally, he went full Peppa.

"Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World," he said. "Hands up if you've been to Peppa Pig World!"

It's entirely possible that Peppa Pig was somewhere in his speech notes already, but the awkward pivot was truly one for the ages.

"I loved it," he said of the theme park. "Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place. It has very safe streets, discipline in schools [and] heavy emphasis on new mass transit systems."

Johnson then praised the British-made cartoon as an example of "the power of U.K. creativity."

"Who would've believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer ... would now be exported to 150 countries?" he said.

"I think that is pure genius, don't you? Peppa Pig?"

We don't know how much time BoJo spent at Peppa Pig World but he does have a 1-year-old child and another on the way.

That means he'll likely be spending even more time soaking in the "genius" of Peppa Pig World in the years ahead.

From Your Site Articles

British MP David Amess Was Stabbed In Church & The UK Is In Shock Over His Death

He's being remembered as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."

@amessd_southend | Twitter

People in the U.K. are dealing with the sudden and shocking death of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP who was stabbed to death at a public event on Friday.

The 69-year-old was chatting with voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea when someone stabbed him several times, police told BBC News. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Keep Reading Show less

Boris Johnson Tells Soccer Racists To 'Crawl Back Under The Rock From Which You Emerged'

Black players have faced racist abuse after England's 2020 Euros loss.👇⚽️

@borisjohnsonuk | Instagram, @England | Instagram

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed anybody sending racist abuse to England's players after the team's loss in the Euro 2020 final.

Speaking during a press conference on July 12, a day after England played Italy in the tournament final, Johnson described feeling "sad and rueful but also filled with pride and hope."

Keep Reading Show less