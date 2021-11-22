Boris Johnson Praised The 'Genius' Of Peppa Pig After Getting Lost In A Speech (VIDEO)
"Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place," the U.K. PM said.
It looks like Peppa Pig lives rent-free in U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's head.
At least that seemed to be the case on Monday when Johnson got lost in the middle of an economic speech and quickly pivoted to discussing the wonders of the U.K.'s Peppa Pig World theme park.
The man who's affectionately called "BoJo" across the pond made the comments at a Confederation of British Industry conference, which was broadcast live online.
He dropped off during his speech and started breathing heavily and flipping through pages on the lectern, after seemingly losing his place.
"Ah!" he grunted, before muttering "forgive me" a few times.
Finally, he went full Peppa.
"Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World," he said. "Hands up if you've been to Peppa Pig World!"
"Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World," he said. "Hands up if you've been to Peppa Pig World!"
It's entirely possible that Peppa Pig was somewhere in his speech notes already, but the awkward pivot was truly one for the ages.
"I loved it," he said of the theme park. "Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place. It has very safe streets, discipline in schools [and] heavy emphasis on new mass transit systems."
Johnson then praised the British-made cartoon as an example of "the power of U.K. creativity."
"Who would've believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer ... would now be exported to 150 countries?" he said.
"I think that is pure genius, don't you? Peppa Pig?"
We don't know how much time BoJo spent at Peppa Pig World but he does have a 1-year-old child and another on the way.
That means he'll likely be spending even more time soaking in the "genius" of Peppa Pig World in the years ahead.