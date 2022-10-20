UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Just Resigned & She Couldn't Outlast A Head Of Lettuce
What on Earth is going on in the House of Commons?
Liz Truss will be remembered as a historic prime minister for all the wrong reasons in the United Kingdom, where she resigned on Thursday following a disastrous 45 days on the job.
Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson in early September, becomes the shortest-serving PM in U.K. history, after a trainwreck tenure that saw her party and her country quickly turn against her leadership.
"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected," Truss said at a news conference on Thursday.
\u201c"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party"\n\nUK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns\n\nhttps://t.co/O5kO1WJ4tY\u201d— BBC Breaking News (@BBC Breaking News) 1666269323
We won't bore you with all the specifics, but she started her job two days before Queen Elizabeth II died and things somehow only got even worse from there.
Brits, including Truss's own Conservative Party, were outraged by her economic plan after she took office, which included cutting taxes for rich people without making up that lost money somewhere else. She eventually gave up on the plan but not until she'd basically been forced to do so.
However, the damage had been done, and Truss continued to lose supporters throughout October.
Things got so bad that last week, the Daily Star tabloid started livestreaming video of a head of lettuce, just to see if the lettuce would rot before Truss lost her job.
"Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10-day shelf-life of a lettuce?" the trolling caption reads on YouTube.
Can Liz Truss Outlast Lettuce Video. Daily Star | Youtube
In the end, the lettuce won the race and Truss resigned on Thursday, seven days after the livestream started.
"ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE," the Daily Star tweeted.
The U.K. won't face another election until 2024, so in the meantime, it's up to the ruling Conservative Party to pick someone else to lead. Truss will stay on as PM until her replacement is chosen.
And maybe — just maybe — the Conservatives will go back to Boris Johnson, the messy-haired ex-PM whom they ousted before Truss took over.
Crazier things have happened in U.K. politics!