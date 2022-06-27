More from Narcity
Comments 💬
Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.
In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.
Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.
First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.
Loading...
G7 Leaders Joked About Taking Their Clothes Off For A Pic & Trudeau Suggested 'Bare-Chested Horseback'
"We’ve got to show them our pecs!” 🫣
G7 leaders pose for a photo in front of a mountain in Germany.
Things took an unexpected turn during the G7 summit in Germany when several world leaders joked about taking their clothes off for a photo in order to show they are tougher than Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking on Sunday, during the 48th G7 summit, Putin became the butt of a joke between Justin Trudeau, British PM Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and others.
As they prepared to discuss the Russian leader and the invasion of Ukraine, a video shows Johnson questioning if the group should remove their jackets before lunch, asking "shall we take our clothes off?"
According to The Washington Post, he went on to add, "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin!"
Trudeau then quipped, "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display."
The Canadian PM's joke is in reference to a series of infamous photos of Putin, including pics of him shirtless holding fish, shirtless basking in the sun and shirtless — yep, you guessed it — on horseback.
The joke didn't die there, with Johnson adding, "There you go! There you go! We’ve got to show them our pecs!"
It was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who eventually shifted the conversation away from the Russian leader, simply saying that horseback riding "is the best, though!"
The same day, Johnson and Trudeau laughed (sort of) with one another as they compared the size of each other's private jets.
As always, the event so far has also inspired a number of ridiculously awkward photos of the leaders, including the classic "family photo" which appeared as stiff and uncomfortable as ever.
While there have been moments of humour during the summit until now, it hasn't all been jokes and smiles.
Among the key objectives of the summit is to continue to find ways to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the subsequent impact on food and energy supplies, prices and inflation worldwide.