There's A New Hotel Opening In This Trendy Calgary District & They're Hiring
The benefits are awesome.
Located in Calgary's northwest, the University District is fast becoming one of the coolest neighbourhoods in this up-and-coming area of the city.
Among the slick shops, tasty restaurants and curated public spaces, a new hotel is on the way. It's the Alt Hotel Calgary University District – and they're hiring!
It's set to open in June 2023, but it takes a village to get a new hotel up and running. So if you're looking for an exciting job in a fun neighbourhood, look no further.
What jobs are available at Alt Hotel?
You can be part of the hotel's pre-opening team, working in a shiny, certified-sustainable hotel, getting ready for opening day and welcoming visitors from all over the world.
Prior experience is an asset but not required to become a houseperson or room attendant. If you've worked before in a customer-service role, you could also apply to be a guest services agent, night auditor or night front desk agent.
What's it like to work at an Alt Hotel?
Alt Hotels are managed by the same family behind Germain Hotels, who care about creativity and flexibility for their employees. This is a job where you can be yourself.
Whichever position you're after, you'll benefit from full-time hours, competitive pay, considerate scheduling, an employee referral program, partially paid group insurance and the TELUS Health (formerly Lifeworks) well-being platform — where you get free access to health and wellness services and tools.
You'll also be able to flex your muscles at the 24-hour hotel gym for free and enjoy promotional rates at all Germain Hotels across Canada.
Plus, the experience of helping open a brand-new hotel is just the thing to make your resume stand out in the future.
What's Calgary's University District like?
Lively and modern, this Calgary hub is full of restaurants, shops, open spaces and cafés.
There are also fun events all the time, including night markets, block parties, bowling, ice skating and more, nestled among stunning views of the Rockies
The University District is easy to navigate on bike or by foot, with plenty of public transit and parking options too.
So if you want to help open up this gorg hotel in Calgary's trendiest new neighbourhood and kickstart your hospitality career, apply now to join Alt Hotel Calgary University District's pre-opening team and get in on the ground floor — literally!
To learn more about working at Alt Hotel Calgary University District, check out Germain Hotels' website and job site or follow them on Instagram.
