A Woman Was Arrested At A Las Vegas Airport & She Blamed It On Being 'So Good Looking'

She allegedly dined-and-dashed at a Chili's.

Global Staff Writer
The outside of a Chili's restaurant. Right: Harry Reid International Airport.

Ken Wolter | Dreamstime, Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly skipped out on her tab at the Las Vegas airport last week, though she apparently told police that she was being arrested for being too "good looking."

Hend Bustami, 28, has been charged with violating airport conduct for an alleged dine-and-dash incident at the airport Chili's restaurant last Wednesday, according to local station 8 News Now.

According to the police report obtained by KTLA, she got "belligerent" during the arrest and claimed that the officers were harassing her and trying to assault her because they'd "never seen anyone as good looking."

The woman also threatened to spit on all the officers and accused them of being “perverts," the report said.

Bustami was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. No mugshot was immediately available.

However, social media accounts that appear to belong to Hend Bustami suggest that she is a DJ based in Las Vegas, where she goes by the stage name of Afrodytē.

Some users have already jumped into the comments on her post to ask about Chili's and the incident at the airport.

According to the police report, officers were called to the airport for a dine-and-dash incident. They eventually found a woman matching the suspect's description at a security checkpoint, where she seemed to be sleeping.

Police say she became “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops (had) never seen anyone as pretty as her,” the police reported.

Officers later discovered that there was already a warrant out for Bustami from the Las Vegas Municipal Court.

She is being held on a $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 27, reported 3 News.

Narcity reached out to Bustami through her DJ Afrodyte business for comment.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

