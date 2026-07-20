Quebec and Ottawa agree to streamline environmental assessments

Agreement on environmental assessments
Agreement on environmental assessments
Le ministre des Services pubics et de l'Approvisionnement, Joël Lightbound, prend part à la période de questions à la Chambre des communes, à Ottawa, le 15 juin 2026. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Adrian Wyld
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Quebec and Ottawa have agreed to streamline the environmental assessment process for major infrastructure and resource development projects.

Quebec Environment Minister Pascale Déry and Quebec Lieutenant Joël Lightbound announced an agreement in principle today that aims to eliminate duplication and expedite environmental assessment for major projects.

The agreement will ensure projects that fall under Quebec's jurisdiction are subject only to the province's evaluation.

A 21-day public consultation on the matter will take place this summer.

The goal, Lightbound says, is to make the agreement official within a month.

The federal government has reached similar agreements with seven other provinces in the last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

By Stéphane Blais | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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