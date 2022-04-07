This Cute Loft For Sale On Atlanta's Beltline Is A Rare Find With A Walk-In Closet & Garage
The asking price is very affordable for the area!
Living in a loft on the Atlanta Beltline is a desirable but unrealistic goal for many. The urban trail loops through some of Atlanta's trendiest neighborhoods, and real estate prices continue to skyrocket. Properties adjacent to the Beltline are some of the first to break the bank.
But this brand new listing in the heart of the historic Fourth Ward neighborhood offers comfortable accommodations within a reasonable price range, at $315,000.
747 Ralph McGill Boulevard in the Block Lofts building is located directly adjacent to the Beltline and is walking distance from Ponce City Market, Jackson St. Bridge, and Old Fourth Ward Park.
The 864 sq. ft. condo features amenities that can be hard to come by with city living, such as a one-car garage, an in-unit washer and dryer combo, plus a walk-in closet.
This one bedroom, one bathroom loft built in 2004 is covered in large windows flooding it with natural light. The bright, open-concept living area is great for entertaining guests.
The living area at 747 Ralph McGill Blvd.Jamie Gaines | Keller Williams Realty Intown ATL
The kitchen features sleek black countertops, stylish hanging light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space.
The kitchen area at 747 Ralph McGill BlvdJamie Gaines | Keller Williams Realty Intown ATL
The main living area opens up to your own private balcony, where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with a view of the city.
The private balcony at 747 Ralph McGill BlvdJamie Gaines | Keller Williams Realty Intown ATL
The Block Lofts building also has a gym, outdoor living room with a grill and fireplace, and a saltwater mineral pool with a tanning deck.
The outdoor living area at Block Lofts.Jamie Gaines | Keller Williams Realty Intown ATL