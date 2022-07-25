NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lowest paying jobs

The Lowest-Paying Jobs In Atlanta Are Seriously Underpaid Compared To Other US Cities

If you're a Legislator, you may want to move to Washington!

Editorial Partner
Downtown Atlanta.

Downtown Atlanta.

Sean Pavone | Dreamstime
The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the worldbut there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.
According to the Pew Research Center, this middle class is formed by adults "making about $52,000 to $156,000 annually in 2020 dollars for a household of three."
In recent years, more and more people have been going from this middle-income bracket to the lower-income one.
The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely.

At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially.

If you're trying to make a good living in Atlanta, you may want to reconsider your field of employment based on the new reality and salary scale of your domain.

To help you choose a career, Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

You will also find a comparison with the national average income for the same position and the cities offering the best pay.

#50. Concierges

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $30,050
- #68 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,520
- Employment: 33,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)
--- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)

#49. Couriers and messengers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,950
- #138 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,480

National
- Annual mean salary: $34,270
- Employment: 68,310
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
--- Modesto, CA ($42,550)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

#48. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,800
- #221 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,190

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,520
- Employment: 392,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#47. Funeral attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,590
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 32,490
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)
--- Trenton, NJ ($43,730)

#46. Retail salespersons

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,410
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 77,830

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,920
- Employment: 3,693,490
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#45. Recreation workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,300
- #223 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,860

National
- Annual mean salary: $32,020
- Employment: 264,020
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#44. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- #166 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,920

National
- Annual mean salary: $32,570
- Employment: 175,660
- Entry level education requirements: not available
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
--- Napa, CA ($42,730)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#43. Bartenders

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,180
- #143 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,100

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,340
- Employment: 485,330
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#42. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- #222 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 26,510

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,860
- Employment: 2,036,680
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#41. Sewing machine operators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,990
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,990

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,880
- Employment: 116,220
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Appleton, WI ($43,060)
--- Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

#39 (tie). Cooks, restaurant

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,840
- #209 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 25,460

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 1,193,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#39 (tie). Physical therapist aides

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,840
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,370
- Employment: 42,390
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
--- Jackson, MS ($42,210)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#38. Crossing guards and flaggers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,650
- #144 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 780

National
- Annual mean salary: $35,670
- Employment: 82,690
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)
--- Bellingham, WA ($54,870)

#37. Packers and packagers, hand

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,330
- #220 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,680

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,950
- Employment: 585,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
--- Rome, GA ($38,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#36. Medical transcriptionists

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,200
- #162 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,080

National
- Annual mean salary: $34,220
- Employment: 55,830
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)
--- New Haven, CT ($49,600)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)

#34 (tie). Library assistants, clerical

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,080
- #153 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260

National
- Annual mean salary: $32,490
- Employment: 78,470
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

#34 (tie). Telemarketers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,080
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,270

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,670
- Employment: 115,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
--- New Haven, CT ($48,680)

#33. Occupational therapy aides

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,940
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $39,230
- Employment: 3,370
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($68,500)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($63,090)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($54,170)

#31 (tie). Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- #231 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,710

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,550
- Employment: 351,960
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#31 (tie). Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,220
- Employment: 9,670
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)

#30. Driver/sales workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,300
- #298 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,320

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,970
- Employment: 477,020
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
--- Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#29. Food preparation workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,160
- #176 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 17,580

National
- Annual mean salary: $28,810
- Employment: 783,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#28. Animal caretakers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,010
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,500

National
- Annual mean salary: $29,520
- Employment: 225,680
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
--- Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#27. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,940
- #285 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,530

National
- Annual mean salary: $29,960
- Employment: 111,480
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#26. Legislators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,840
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $57,110
- Employment: 44,590
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Yakima, WA ($139,690)
--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

#25. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,710
- #253 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 17,060

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,760
- Employment: 1,187,270
- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#24. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,540
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590

National
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- Employment: 26,910
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
--- Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#23. Baggage porters and bellhops

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,530
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,040
- Employment: 20,530
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)

#22. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,500
- #152 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,150

National
- Annual mean salary: $28,040
- Employment: 220,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#21. Passenger attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,490
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $34,380
- Employment: 21,240
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)

#20. Manicurists and pedicurists

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,210
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 800

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,480
- Employment: 120,540
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
--- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

#19. Shoe and leather workers and repairers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $34,890
- Employment: 5,620
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($45,880)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($45,410)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($43,220)

#18. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,980
- #201 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,980

National
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- Employment: 157,400
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#17. Parking attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,850
- #116 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,000

National
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- Employment: 91,160
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,830
- #234 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,100

National
- Annual mean salary: $29,580
- Employment: 723,430
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- #215 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,110

National
- Annual mean salary: $29,500
- Employment: 243,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($46,270)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#13 (tie). Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,700
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380

National
- Annual mean salary: $30,400
- Employment: 25,560
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)
--- Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)

#13 (tie). Childcare workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,700
- #163 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,600

National
- Annual mean salary: $27,680
- Employment: 438,520
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
--- Napa, CA ($36,850)

#12. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,320
- #146 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,910

National
- Annual mean salary: $27,690
- Employment: 336,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
--- Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#11. Substitute teachers, short-term

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,810
- #259 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,880

National
- Annual mean salary: $38,410
- Employment: 374,620
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
--- Appleton, WI ($63,310)
--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#10. Cooks, fast food

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,540
- #135 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,670

National
- Annual mean salary: $25,490
- Employment: 768,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#9. Fast food and counter workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,120
- #169 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 63,520

National
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- Employment: 3,095,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#8. Dishwashers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,050
- #210 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,320

National
- Annual mean salary: $27,350
- Employment: 377,040
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#7. Waiters and waitresses

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,940
- #264 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 37,410

National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 1,804,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
--- Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#6. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,590
- #77 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,630

National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 54,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

#5. Shampooers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,570
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620

National
- Annual mean salary: $25,160
- Employment: 9,560
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($30,620)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($29,800)
--- Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN ($28,700)

#4. Cashiers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,260
- #281 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 55,660

National
- Annual mean salary: $26,780
- Employment: 3,335,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,080
- #205 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,890

National
- Annual mean salary: $26,000
- Employment: 324,690
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
--- Madera, CA ($36,490)

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $22,300
- #181 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,330

National
- Annual mean salary: $27,320
- Employment: 114,320
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

#1. Amusement and recreation attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $21,570
- #279 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,290

National
- Annual mean salary: $26,110
- Employment: 262,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
--- Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...