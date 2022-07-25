The Lowest-Paying Jobs In Atlanta Are Seriously Underpaid Compared To Other US Cities
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely.
At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially.
If you're trying to make a good living in Atlanta, you may want to reconsider your field of employment based on the new reality and salary scale of your domain.
To help you choose a career, Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
You will also find a comparison with the national average income for the same position and the cities offering the best pay.
#50. Concierges
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $30,050
- #68 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,520
- Employment: 33,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)
--- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)
#49. Couriers and messengers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,950
- #138 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,480
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,270
- Employment: 68,310
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
--- Modesto, CA ($42,550)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)
#48. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,800
- #221 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,190
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,520
- Employment: 392,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
#47. Funeral attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,590
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 32,490
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)
--- Trenton, NJ ($43,730)
#46. Retail salespersons
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,410
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 77,830
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,920
- Employment: 3,693,490
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
#45. Recreation workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,300
- #223 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,860
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,020
- Employment: 264,020
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
#44. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- #166 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,920
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,570
- Employment: 175,660
- Entry level education requirements: not available
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
--- Napa, CA ($42,730)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
#43. Bartenders
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,180
- #143 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,100
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,340
- Employment: 485,330
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
#42. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- #222 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 26,510
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,860
- Employment: 2,036,680
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
#41. Sewing machine operators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,990
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,990
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,880
- Employment: 116,220
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Appleton, WI ($43,060)
--- Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
#39 (tie). Cooks, restaurant
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,840
- #209 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 25,460
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 1,193,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
#39 (tie). Physical therapist aides
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,840
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,370
- Employment: 42,390
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
--- Jackson, MS ($42,210)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
#38. Crossing guards and flaggers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,650
- #144 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 780
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,670
- Employment: 82,690
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)
--- Bellingham, WA ($54,870)
#37. Packers and packagers, hand
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,330
- #220 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,680
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,950
- Employment: 585,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
--- Rome, GA ($38,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
#36. Medical transcriptionists
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,200
- #162 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,080
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,220
- Employment: 55,830
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)
--- New Haven, CT ($49,600)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)
#34 (tie). Library assistants, clerical
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,080
- #153 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,490
- Employment: 78,470
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)
#34 (tie). Telemarketers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $28,080
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,270
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,670
- Employment: 115,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
--- New Haven, CT ($48,680)
#33. Occupational therapy aides
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,940
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $39,230
- Employment: 3,370
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($68,500)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($63,090)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($54,170)
#31 (tie). Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- #231 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,710
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,550
- Employment: 351,960
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
#31 (tie). Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,220
- Employment: 9,670
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)
#30. Driver/sales workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,300
- #298 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,320
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,970
- Employment: 477,020
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
--- Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)
#29. Food preparation workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,160
- #176 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 17,580
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,810
- Employment: 783,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
#28. Animal caretakers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $27,010
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,500
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,520
- Employment: 225,680
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
--- Salinas, CA ($37,420)
#27. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,940
- #285 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,530
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,960
- Employment: 111,480
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
#26. Legislators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,840
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,110
- Employment: 44,590
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Yakima, WA ($139,690)
--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)
#25. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,710
- #253 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 17,060
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,760
- Employment: 1,187,270
- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
#24. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,540
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- Employment: 26,910
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
--- Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
#23. Baggage porters and bellhops
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,530
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,040
- Employment: 20,530
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)
#22. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,500
- #152 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,150
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,040
- Employment: 220,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
#21. Passenger attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,490
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,380
- Employment: 21,240
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)
#20. Manicurists and pedicurists
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,210
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 800
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,480
- Employment: 120,540
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
--- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
#19. Shoe and leather workers and repairers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,890
- Employment: 5,620
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($45,880)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($45,410)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($43,220)
#18. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,980
- #201 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,980
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- Employment: 157,400
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
#17. Parking attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,850
- #116 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,000
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- Employment: 91,160
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,830
- #234 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,100
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,580
- Employment: 723,430
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- #215 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,500
- Employment: 243,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($46,270)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
#13 (tie). Graders and sorters, agricultural products
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,700
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,400
- Employment: 25,560
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)
--- Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)
#13 (tie). Childcare workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,700
- #163 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,680
- Employment: 438,520
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
--- Napa, CA ($36,850)
#12. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $25,320
- #146 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,910
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,690
- Employment: 336,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
--- Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
#11. Substitute teachers, short-term
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,810
- #259 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,880
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,410
- Employment: 374,620
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
--- Appleton, WI ($63,310)
--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
#10. Cooks, fast food
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,540
- #135 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,670
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,490
- Employment: 768,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
#9. Fast food and counter workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,120
- #169 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 63,520
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- Employment: 3,095,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
#8. Dishwashers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,050
- #210 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,320
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,350
- Employment: 377,040
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
#7. Waiters and waitresses
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,940
- #264 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 37,410
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 1,804,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
--- Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
#6. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,590
- #77 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 54,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
#5. Shampooers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,570
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,160
- Employment: 9,560
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($30,620)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($29,800)
--- Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN ($28,700)
#4. Cashiers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,260
- #281 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 55,660
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,780
- Employment: 3,335,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
#3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $23,080
- #205 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,890
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,000
- Employment: 324,690
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
--- Madera, CA ($36,490)
#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $22,300
- #181 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,330
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,320
- Employment: 114,320
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
#1. Amusement and recreation attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $21,570
- #279 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,290
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,110
- Employment: 262,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
--- Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
