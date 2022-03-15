Australia's 'Women's Network' Logo Is Getting Roasted Online & The Issue Is Hard To Miss
What do you think it looks like? 🍆
Australia just made what some people might call a "d--k move," with the failed launch of a new government "Women's Network" logo that looks suspiciously like a man's genitals.
Government officials unveiled the phallic-looking logo earlier this month for a Women's Network within the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
And it didn't take long for the internet pounce.
"I thought this was satire, but it is either thoughtless or an insult," the National Older Women's Network Australia, which is not affiliated with the logo, tweeted over the weekend.
"That looks like a rod and tackle for sure," someone wrote in the replies.
"Bit of a d--- move," wrote another user. "Someone thought they'd just slip that in?"
You might not want to pull this one out at work, just in case someone questions what you're looking at.
Lesson 1, day 1, hour 1 of design school:\n\n\u201cAlways make sure the thing you have designed doesn\u2019t look like a cock and balls.\u201d\n\nOne can only hope this was a deliberate decision made by a militant designer #auspol #womensnetwork #ScottyFromMarketingpic.twitter.com/uaTNsPVWQD— Bingo Bongo (@Bingo Bongo) 1647298305
The Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet removed the unfortunate logo from its website on Tuesday after getting absolutely blasted for it online. The move came a day after the government acknowledged the problem, although officials didn't apologize for it or explain how they missed the obvious.
"The rebrand was completed internally, using existing resources, and designs were consulted on widely. No external providers were engaged for this work," officials said in a statement.
The Women's Network is supposed to help implement the Australian PM&C’s Gender Equality Action Plan and Embracing Inclusion and Diversity Program, as per Yahoo News.
We'll go out on a limb and say that their logo does not embrace gender equality, as many people pointed out online.
Looking at this logo as a graphic designer, I can tell you the designer knew EXACTLY what they were doing from font choice to layout to colour. This isn\u2019t a mistake. It reeks of teenage boy mentality malevolence. Which makes me and only creates even *more* questions.— Marina \ud83d\udc1d (@Marina \ud83d\udc1d) 1647207206
"This isn't a mistake. It reeks of teenage boy mentality malevolence," said one Twitter user.
The logo has since been removed and is pending consultation with government staff.
It's unclear what the next logo will look like, but we sure hope they run it by the internet first.