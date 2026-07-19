Penticton RCMP investigate a Saturday assault that happened at an elementary school
Penticton RCMP say they are investigating a Saturday night assault on the grounds of a local elementary school.
Mounties say officers responded just before 11 p.m. to Queen's Park Elementary after receiving a report of an assault.
Two people, including a youth, were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages, but that they believe this incident to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public's safety.
Penticton RCMP say it will not release further details at this stage, but anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the local detachment.
The City of Penticton says in a statement issued Sunday morning that the municipality is co-operating with law enforcement and closely monitoring the situation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.