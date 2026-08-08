Officials urging British Columbia residents to obey wildfire evacuation orders

B.C. officials urge people to obey evacuations
B.C. officials urge people to obey evacuations
A property on Okanagan Indian Band land that was destroyed by the Bradley Creek wildfire is seen next to a house that was untouched, in Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck
Writer

Officials in the Central Okanagan are urging people who have remained in their homes in areas under evacuation order to leave, saying forecasted winds may fan the flames of the Quilpituk Creek wildfire in the coming days.

A statement from the region's emergency management centre says officials are aware some residents have chosen to stay behind, despite orders covering more than 2,600 properties on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

The centre says crews have been making progress on the out-of-control blaze, which spans just over 11 square kilometres.

But it says conditions can change quickly, and residents should not assume they will have time to leave if the situation takes a turn for the worse.

The Quilpituk Creek fire is burning south of the Bradley Creek blaze, which destroyed at least 230 structures a week ago.

Premier David Eby has also urged people to leave their homes when they're told it's no longer safe to stay, while acknowledging the difficulty of the situation.

"We've already had examples this year of our wildfire fighters having to go into dangerous situations to rescue people from communities that had already been evacuated," he told reporters Thursday as he welcomed firefighters from Mexico arriving at the Abbotsford, B.C., airport for a two-week deployment.

Choosing to remain in an evacuation zone puts that person, their family and first responders at risk, the Central Okanagan centre says in its update issued Friday.

"If you are in an evacuation area, leave now. An evacuation order is not a suggestion. It is a life-safety measure," it says.

People who remain in evacuation zones should not expect consistent or timely access to emergency services, the centre adds.

"Wildfire activity, road closures, damaged infrastructure and safety concerns can limit or prevent access for paramedics, firefighters, police and other responders."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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