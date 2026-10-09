Border services changes hours because B.C. isn't changing its clocks
British Columbia's decision to end time changes has prompted the Canada Border Services Agency to alter its opening hours at nine land crossings to align with neighbouring U.S. ports of entry.
British Columbia is adopting year-round daylight time, so won't move clocks back on Nov. 1, while U.S. border crossings will move back to standard time.
Several crossings in B.C. are in operation 24 hours a day, while opening and closing hours for smaller crossings will move an hour ahead.
Hours vary at most of the crossings, which include Aldergrove, Carson, Cascade, Chopaka, Fraser, Midway, Nelway Pleasant Camp and Waneta.
The agency says in a statement that the change in hours will begin Nov. 1 and last through to March 14 of next year.
It says the adjustments in hours will allow for better co-ordination between Canada and the United States, including in cases where a traveller is inadmissible and is directed to return immediately to the country they came from.
Here are the times changes at each border crossing:
Aldergrove — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Carson — 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Commercial: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Cascade 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Chopaka — 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Fraser — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Midway — 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Commercial 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Nelway — 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commercial: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Camp — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Waneta — 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
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