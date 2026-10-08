Three horses en route to Equestrian Canada event killed in B.C. highway crash

Crash kills 3 horses on way to equestrian event
Crash kills 3 horses on way to equestrian event
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Three horses being transported to an Equestrian Canada event in Langley, B.C., have been killed in a crash on Highway 1 in the British Columbia Interior.

Equestrian Canada says in a statement that four horses were being towed to the National Dressage and Para Dressage Championships.

Equestrian Canada, the national federation for the sport, says the horses were from Alberta and Manitoba and that the surviving animal was injured and is being treated by a veterinarian. 

RCMP say the crash happened Tuesday about 40 kilometres east of Revelstoke, B.C., when the driver lost control of the vehicle. 

Police say the vehicle then hit a rock wall, although the driver, a 73-year-old woman from Alberta, wasn't seriously hurt. 

The BC Highway Patrol says in a statement that woman was issued a $109 fine for failing to maintain her lane position and driving off the road to the right. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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