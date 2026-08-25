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5 last-minute back-to-school finds that'll make September feel less hectic

Laptops, headphones, power banks and more.

A collage of a student with a backpack, laptop and stack of books.

Save $300 on the HP OmniBook 3 14" Laptop until the end of August.

Narcity Media
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Has back-to-school season caught you by surprise?

Whether this is your first semester or your seventh (shout out to med students), having the right tech on your side at the start of the year can make a massive difference in keeping up in those crucial first few weeks.

If you're a little bit behind on getting the essentials together, this list is for you. From saving $300 on a study-ready HP laptop to pocket printers and dorm-friendly humidifiers, these last-minute back-to-school finds will help you start off on the right foot.

HP OmniBook 3 14" Laptop

HP OmniBook 3 14" Laptop

HP OmniBook 3 14" Laptop

Courtesy of Staples

Price: $499.99 ($300 savings, ends August 31)

Details: It's hard to get much done at school without a reliable laptop. For under $500 (before fees and taxes), you can get an HP OmniBook 3 at Staples Canada.

Designed with a 14-inch 2K display, 256GB of SSD storage and a 1080p HD webcam, it's a feature-loaded sidekick for your whole semester. From study sessions to unwinding with a movie, the Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and portable design mean it's ready to tackle whatever is on the agenda.

Find it at Staples

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon.ca

Price: $123 ($126.99 savings)

Details: These lightweight wireless headphones are full of thoughtful features that make student life easier. The over-ear design and advanced noise-cancelling mean you can tune out distractions when you're working in a busy cafe or public transit. The 35-hour battery life is impressive, as is the quick charging feature that gets you another hour of use with a three-minute charge.

Find them on Amazon

This small and mighty power bank

INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, Smaller 45W Fast Charging Travel Portable Charger

INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, Smaller 45W Fast Charging Travel Portable Charger

Amazon.ca

Price: $39.59 ($4.40 savings)

Details: With a 4.4-star rating and over 28,198 reviews, this pocket-sized powerbank is a super popular way to keep your devices charged on the go. It has a built-in braided USB-C cable for peak compatibility, and it can even charge three devices at once — great if your phone, tablet and earbuds are all in need of a boost. It even has a flashlight.

Find it on Amazon

KODAK smartphone photo printer

KODAK Step Instant Smartphone Photo Printer

KODAK Step Instant Smartphone Photo Printer

Amazon.ca

Price: $99.99 ($37 savings)

Details: Whether for art projects or just for fun, this wireless printer lets you turn your phone snaps into stickers in a few seconds. It works with Apple and Android devices, plus there are a bunch of customization options to give your photos some pizazz. The pocket-sized printer comes in four colours and is ideal for capturing the best years of your life.

Find it on Amazon

A compact, easy-to-use humidifier

Homvana 3.6L Top-Fill Humidifier

Homvana 3.6L Top-Fill Humidifier

Amazon.ca

Price: $44.98 ($15 savings)

Details: Back-to-school season also means, unfortunately, that winter is coming. This humidifier is just the thing to combat the icky feeling you get from spending a lot of time indoors in the dry, heated air. It's easy to fill from the top and comes with a dispenser so you can add some essential oils and enjoy your favourite scents. Compact and easy-to-use, it's perfect for dorm rooms too.

Find it on Amazon

These back-to-school finds won't be discounted forever, so don't miss your chance to snap up some useful tech at a great price and hit the ground running when classes go back.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Studio team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

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