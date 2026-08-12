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6 back-to-school tech finds from Best Buy Canada to help you hit the ground running

Start the new school year strong with the latest tech. 💻

Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones in navy blue. Right: Two Ninja portable blenders filled with fresh fruit, ready to blend smoothies.

Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Right: Ninja portable blenders for fresh smoothies.

Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
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Forget pencils and paper. The real back-to-school shopping is about gearing up with tech designed to start strong in September and streamline your school year.

From powerful, portable laptops and focus-fuelling headphones to handy blenders, styling tools, speakers and more, these picks can help take every aspect of student life to the next level.

Whether you're a student hitting the books, a parent setting up their kids for class or just getting back into routine after a summer of fun, check out Best Buy Canada's Back-To-School Guide to save on the latest and greatest tech for the classroom and beyond.

And if you're not sure which option is right for you, Best Buy Canada's Blue Shirts are there to help answer your questions. Plus, you can discover more savings through a free My Best Buy account. Account holders can get early and exclusive access to sales and products.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.3" Laptop

Lenovo laptop with Windows 11. Lenovo laptop with Windows 11.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada

Whether you're tackling assignments or streaming after class, this laptop is built for smooth multitasking. Powered by an Intel Core 5-210H processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it helps enhance productivity while keeping projects, notes and everyday tasks running smoothly.

Find it at Best Buy Canada

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada

These over-ear headphones combine adaptive noise cancellation with premium sound for fewer distractions (perfect for locking in at the library or getting lost in the creative flow). They're designed for long listening sessions too, thanks to a comfortable headband and lightweight, portable build.

Find it at Best Buy Canada

JBL Go 5 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. JBL portable Bluetooth speaker.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada

Small enough to toss into your backpack when you're on the go from the dorm or campus common areas, the JBL Go 5 delivers surprisingly powerful sound with deep bass. AirTouch lets you instantly pair two speakers for stereo audio, while Auracast enables wireless linking of multiple compatible speakers.

Find it at Best Buy Canada

Dyson Airwrap i.d Multi-Styler & Dryer

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. Dyson Airwrap multi-styler.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada

Getting ready for early morning classes or internships is simpler with a tool that dries and styles in one. The Airwrap i.d connects with the app for a personalized routine based on your hair type and uses the Coanda effect to help minimize heat damage.

Find it at Best Buy Canada

Ninja BlendBOSS Portable Blender

Ninja portable blender filled with fresh fruit. Ninja portable blender for smoothies.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada

Busy mornings call for quick options. This 1,200-watt blender makes smoothies, frozen drinks and more, while the included 769-millilitre leakproof tumbler lets you blend and take your drink on the go.

Find it at Best Buy Canada

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum

Red and silver Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaner. Dyson cordless stick vacuum.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada

A cleaner space can make studying and working from home easier. This cordless vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of runtime, converts into a handheld for smaller jobs, and features advanced filtration plus a Motorbar cleaner head.

Find it at Best Buy Canada

Whether you're heading back to campus, starting a new job or refreshing your workspace, you can shop these picks and more at Best Buy Canada online or in-store. Quick and Easy Store Pickup is the fastest way to get your purchases. Place your order online for pickup at a store near you, and they'll get your order ready in as little as 1 hour. Visit the store locator to see your store's pickup hours.

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