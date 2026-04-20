5 tech offers that'll save you $400 or more in Best Buy Canada's 25th Anniversary Sale
Plus, your chance to win a $2,500 Best Buy Canada gift card.
Tech has changed a lot in the last 25 years, and Best Buy Canada has been here for all of it. This year, the electronics and appliances retailer is celebrating its quarter-century milestone with some mega deals.
Now until April 30, 2026, you can score big savings in the Best Buy Canada 25th Anniversary Sale on laptops, TVs, scooters, smartwatches, robot vacuums and more.
They're also giving you the chance to score $2,500 in Best Buy Canada gift cards each month via social media. Make sure you're following them on Instagram and Facebook and keep your eyes peeled on April 20 for your next chance to participate in the 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes.
Kicking off this huge sale, here are five standout offers that'll save you at least $400.
Dreame X40 Ultra auto-empty robot vacuum and mop
Dreame X40 Ultra Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $699.99 (save $1,300)
$705.74 in NB (incl. EHF)
Details: Make 2026 your spotless-floor era with this robot vacuum and mop that easily picks up pet hair and dirt around furniture and corners thanks to the SideReach brush. It has 12,000Pa of powerful suction, and a mop feature that lifts up and away to keep your carpets dry and hard floors spotless.
Lenovo Yoga 7 Copilot+ two-in-one touchscreen laptop
Lenovo Yoga 7 Copilot+ Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $1,099.99 (save $400, plus an extra $50 with a My Best Buy account)
$1,100.59 in QC (incl. EHF)
$1,100.64 in NB (incl. EHF)
Details: Flexible and powerful, this touchscreen laptop boasts an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and 16GB RAM to effortlessly tackle the most demanding tasks. It doubles as a tablet and comes with a 512GB solid-state drive for plenty of convenient, local storage.
Samsung The Frame Tizen Smart TV
Samsung The Frame Tizen Smart TVCourtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $1,299.99 (save $400)
$1,316.74 in QC (incl. EHF)
$1,314.24 in NB (incl. EHF)
Details: When you're not enjoying your shows in crystal-clear 4K, this iconic TV transforms into a piece of art that blends with your home decor. Use art mode to show off your artworks and personal photos, while the matte finish and Artful Picture Quality makes everything look incredible.
Garmin fēnix 7X Pro watch
Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $699.99 (save $650)
$700.94 in QC & NB (incl. EHF)
Details: It doesn't get much better than a Garmin for fitness enthusiasts. During the Best Buy Canada 25th Anniversary Sale, this one is almost half off! With GPS, heart monitor, sapphire solar battery charging system and 51mm backlit display, it's got all the features you need to get active and track your progress.
Segway F3 Pro electric scooter
Segway F3 Pro electric scooterCourtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $699.99 (save $500)
Details: Spring is the perfect time to score a good deal on an electric scooter, and this one from Segway will have you zipping around the city in no time. Turn indicators, brake lights, and traction control make your ride safe, while the 32km/h top speed and powerful 1,200W motor mean you can cover some serious ground.
This is just a taste of Best Buy Canada's 25th Anniversary Sale, running until April 30, 2026. Check out their website for more offers, and don't forget to sign up for a free My Best Buy account to score exclusive access to sales and products.