5 Amazon Prime Day deals for Canadians that'll immediately upgrade your summer
Time to make the most of the sunny season!
Summer is here, and along with it is the urge to get outside and have all the fun while the weather is on your side.
The right gear can make or break your outdoor adventures, which makes these upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals perfectly timed for your summer plans.
Amazon Prime Day runs from June 23 to 26, with specific offers strictly under wraps until then. But there are a couple of Early Prime Deals already available, with plenty more coming down the pipe.
Check out these five upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals that'll make your summer one for the books, including three that are already on sale.
Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
Courtesy of Thermacell
Mosquitoes can quickly ruin a good summer night. If you're looking for a fuss-free alternative with no sprays, lotions or flames, the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller help keep mosquitoes at bay.
At the press of a button, it creates an odourless, 20-foot defence zone. Portable, people- and pet-friendly, it's ideal for cottages, camping, and backyard hosting.
Squishmallows, Squish-a-longs and more from Jazwares
Squishmallows
Courtesy of Jazwares
Everyone knows someone obsessed with Squishmallows. This Amazon Prime Day, Jazwares will not only have deals on these lovable and unique styles but also Squish‑a‑longs collectibles and Pokémon, Star Wars, FIFA and anime must-haves.
Whether you're growing your collection or you're looking for the perfect gift, now is your chance to get a great price while quantities last.
Early Prime Deal: Coleman screened canopy tent
Coleman screened canopy tent
Coleman | Amazon
Price: $129.99 (was $151.98)
If you're the kind of person who doesn't want to miss a second of summer, check out this canopy that only takes a minute to set up. At 11 x 11 ft, it's big enough to fit all your pals. Plus, it collapses down into a handy carry bag and only weighs 7.5 kilograms.
Early Prime Deal: soundcore Boom 2 outdoor speaker
soundcore Boom 2 outdoor speaker
soundcore | Amazon
Price: $107.99 (was $179.99)
It lights up, it floats, it's waterproof and it has a subwoofer. The battery lasts for 24 hours on a single charge, and it has a built-in power bank so it can charge your phone if it needs to. Basically, this portable Bluetooth speaker from soundcore is a party with a handle.
Early Prime Deal: Ninja FrostVault heavy-duty cooler
Ninja FrostVault
Ninja | Amazon
Price: $329.99 (was $399.99)
If you're serious about camping cuisine, this is the cooler for you. The ultra-insulated design keeps ice frozen for days and can hold up to 30 cans (with ice). It also comes with a drawer, dubbed the FrostVault Dry Zone, where you can keep food cool, dry and separate from your drinks at food-safe temperature (under 5 C) for days.
To level up your summer, make sure to add these must-haves to your Amazon Prime Day shopping list and be ready to go on June 23-26.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.