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This rechargeable mosquito repeller is a Father's Day gift that dads will actually use

Thoughtfully designed for summer nights.

Father carrying a smiling baby on his shoulders in front of a house. Right: Thermacell mosquito repellent device placed on a patio table beside outdoor seating.

Father and child sharing a playful moment outdoors. Right: Thermacell mosquito repellent on an outdoor table.

Kelly Sikkema | Unsplash, Courtesy of Thermacell
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

The cottage is booked, the cooler is packed and Father's Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade Dad's setup, starting with keeping mosquitoes out of it.

According to a Léger survey commissioned by Thermacell, 65% of Canadians say mosquitoes still disrupt their time outside, even with protection.

By gifting Dad a Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller, mosquitoes become one less thing for him to deal with. The devices create a 20-foot mosquito defence zone in about 15 minutes with no spray, no DEET, and no chemicals to apply on your skin.

No reapplying, no smelling like chemicals for the rest of the evening. It just sits there, covers the zone and lets everyone get back to whatever they were doing.

It works anywhere he's already planning to be — the Muskoka chair on the dock, the folding chair at the campsite, the backyard on a Wednesday night when it's too nice to be inside.

Thermacell has many rechargeable models, and which one Dad will like better comes down to one question: Does he forget to charge things, or does he just stay outside longer than everyone else?

The E-ZoneGuard Patio+ has a fast-charging dock that goes from dead to full in two hours — three times faster than previous Thermacell models — with 6.5 hours of battery life and a 36-hour refill already in the box.

The E-ZoneGuard Patio runs up to 9 hours straight on a single charge and comes with two 40-hour refills included. Longer battery, more time spent outdoors.

Both are scent-free, smoke-free, have no open flames and are small enough to carry easily.

The E-ZoneGuard Patio is available at Costco, and the E-ZoneGuard Patio+ is available at Canadian Tire, so it's a good time to stock up on easy, scent-free mosquito defence for patios, backyards and cottages this summer.

And look, Father's Day is a convenient excuse, but nobody's stopping you from grabbing one for yourself while you're at it (Costco tends to have that effect!).

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